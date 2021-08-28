Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Tigers OT La'el Collins dealing with yet another injury

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm9uI_0bfqe7Qv00

Just last week former LSU Tigers offensive tackle La’el Collins left practice with what was described as a neck/shoulder injury. He would return to the lineup to play in the Dallas Cowboys preseason game against Houston Texans. In that game, Collins would play in 19 offensive snaps. It appeared that he was once again healthy.

Ahead of the final preseason game of the year for Dallas against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears that La’el Collins is once again dealing with an injury.

After dealing with stiffness in his neck and shoulder area, a stinger seems like a less than stellar situation for the former undrafted free agent. Collins missed all of last season after needing hip surgery. The Cowboys had to use multiple players at right tackle and none of which seemed up to the challenge in 2020.

La’el also missed time in 2016 as well when he needed surgery to fix ligament damage in his right big toe. If he is going to miss time in 2021, the Cowboys might find themselves in a precarious position once again.

After the injury to Collins, swing tackle Ty Nsekhe took over the snaps at right tackle for the remainder of practice. Nsekhe is a journeyman in the NFL with plenty of experience, but Dallas needs Collins’ injury to be one that doesn’t linger into the season.

Fourth-round rookie Josh Ball has been out of action for much of the month, likely ending his chances of being the swing tackle conversation for the start of the season. – Cameron Burnett, Cowboys Wire

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#Jaguars#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Cowboys Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys roster move: Dallas claims former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier

The Dallas Cowboys set their 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but it was something that was always going to be under construction. With players being waived all across the NFL, some were obviously going to be claimed by different teams. Dallas did not lose any players that they waived, although Ron’Dell Carter is still going to leave and head to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, but they did get in on the claiming action.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message Before Game vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will kickoff the 2021 NFL season in a big way with a primetime matchup against the reigning world champions this coming Thursday. Going into a full-capacity Raymond James Stadium, the 28-year-old quarterback is set to make his triumphant return after last year’s devastating ankle injury.
NFLinsidethestar.com

La’el Collins Leaves Practice With Neck Stinger

The Dallas Cowboys had a plethora of injuries in 2020. Most notably, the offensive line was ravaged by them. While Tyron Smith missed 14 with a neck issue, and Zack Martin was absent for 6 games with a calf injury, La’el Collins spent the entire season on the sideline after hip surgery last October.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Insider Has Injury Update For OL La’el Collins

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins missed the entire 2020 season because of a hip injury. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to dodge the injury bug this year either. According to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be without Collins for this Saturday’s practice because of a stinger issue.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release 2021 practice squad roster

The Dallas Cowboys have released their initial practice squad roster for the 2021 season just one day after cutting down their active roster to 53, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. With waiver claims now complete, the Cowboys are able to bring back 14 players to the roster, including some fan favorites from the HBO Series Hard Knocks.
NFLDallas News

Cowboys RT La’el Collins dealing with stingers, but Mike McCarthy not concerned (yet)

FRISCO — A series of stingers for right tackle La’el Collins doesn’t have the Cowboys concerned, head coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday. Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith spectated Saturday during the final practice of training camp. Smith is dealing with a stomach bug that has circulated the locker room. Collins exited practice Friday with a stinger after similarly departing on Aug. 18 with the neck/shoulder issue.
NFL247Sports

Report: Corey Clement signed to Dallas Cowboys active roster

It did not take long for Corey Clement to find a new NFL home. After the New York Giants released the former Wisconsin Badgers star on Tuesday, Clement stayed in the NFC East by signing with a new squad Wednesday. Clement reportedly signed with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL...
NFLNBC Sports

La’el Collins dealing with stingers, could miss opener

The Cowboys figured to be better this season than last with their quarterback and their offensive tackles returning healthy. Alas, that didn’t last long. Dak Prescott missed practice time during training camp with a shoulder strain, and now right tackle La'el Collins is dealing with neck stingers. Prescott is expected...
NFLchatsports.com

Mike McCarthy: La’el Collins won’t practice on Friday, Terence Steele and Ty Nsekhe ready in case

The Dallas Cowboys are now less than a week away from their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are the defending world champions and will provide a measuring stick for the Cowboys and the expectations that we have for them this season. Needless to say, the Cowboys will need to play well which is obviously easier when all of their star players are healthy.
NFL247Sports

Dak Prescott injury: Mike McCarthy says Dallas Cowboys QB is 'full go'

During the entirety of fall camp for the Dallas Cowboys, one major question lingered: Will franchise quarterback Dak Prescott be ready to go in Week 1?. Well, it seems as if Dallas fans can breathe a sigh of relief. According to Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that there are no restrictions on Prescott anymore.
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott A “Full Go” For Week 1 Matchup Vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be a “full go” for their Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaners according to head coach Mike McCarthy, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The five-year veteran is returning from a severe ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants...
NFLdallassun.com

Cowboys RT La'el Collins sidelined, in doubt for Week 1

Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice Friday and the Cowboys are preparing to go with their backups next Thursday when Dallas visits the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Collins continues to fight a stinger in his neck and shoulder that limits his mobility and range of motion as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy