With food being a central part of travel, making sure your hotel or resort can accommodate a desire for plant-based eating can be tricky. Yes, there are some vegan-only hotels and resorts across the US, however, those are few and far between. The good news is, you don't have to go to an exclusively vegan resort to find what your heart, soul, and taste buds desire; if you know where to look, there are exquisite luxury hotels and resorts in travel-bound locales that have overwhelming and often surprising vegan options.