Am I doing this right? For the first 2,211 miles of my "ownership" (long-term test) of the 2020 McLaren GT, the car averaged 19.2 mpg. That's better than the EPA's official 18-mpg combined rating achieved by the feather-footed testers who never take a car beyond 60 mph during the city and highway fuel-consumption testing cycles. Yep, 19.2 mpg—and that's U.S. gallons, not the supersized British ones where I live in the U.K.—in a 612-horsepower, 203-mph supercar.