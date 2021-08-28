Lions vs. Colts report card: Grading the offensive depth ahead of roster cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-0 in preseason play with their 26-20 victory over the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Nearly the entire Steelers roster was available for this game, and a lot of guys made their preseason debut against Detroit. It was a battle of two halves in this game with the Steelers looking nearly unstoppable in the first half, but struggled mightily down the stretch. Below we will grade the Steelers units and the team as a whole.