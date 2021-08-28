Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Farm Aid 2021: Who’s Still Performing After Neil Young Drops Out

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKjty_0bfqcibB00

Neil Young, one of the founders of Farm Aid, dropped out of the mega-concert earlier this month. So who is left to sing?

Well, is Willie Nelson enough of a headliner? Or John Mellencamp? How about Dave Matthews?

Nelson, who is expected to perform at Farm Aid 2021 next month in Connecticut, is already back on the road. The 88-year-old opened the first of 14 stops for the Outlaw Music Festival last Sunday in Austin. However, in order to attend the festival, fans needed to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or evidence of a negative test for the virus.

That’s the same requirement for Farm Aid. The music festival recently tweaked its list of performers and posted it on Instagram. The caption said: “Dear fans, regretfully we have a festival update: Neil Young will not appear at Farm Aid 2021 due to COVID concerns.”

Neil Young Pulled Out of Farm Aid Because He Didn’t Want to Risk Fans Dying

Neil Young announced he was pulling out of Farm Aid on Aug. 19. The 75-year-old wrote about his reasons:

“All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you,” Young said. “I don’t want you to see me playing and think it’s safe now. I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe.

“My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends,” said Young, who is on the Farm Aid board. “No matter where you are. I am with you. Do what you must, but think it through. We will be back. There is much work to do together.”

FThe 36th annual arm Aid is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Conn. Concerts can be either indoors or outside at the venue. Farm Aid is supposed to be an outdoor event. A year ago, it needed to go virtual because the world was in the throes of the pandemic. Although there now is a vaccine, the Delta variant is making most of the country a Covid hotspot.

Concert Already is Sold Out With Willie Nelson As Top Billing

Farm Aid tickets went on sale, July 23, and are already sold out.

Willie Nelson and his family are receiving the top billing at Farm Aid. Nelson probably gave a preview of his set in Connecticut with his performance in Austin. He sang for an hour, with his set including Whiskey River, On the Road Again, Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground, and Always on My Mind. Bobby, his 90-year-old sister, played the piano.

Lukas Nelson also performed with his dad and performed a couple of his own songs. All the acts got together for the traditional gospel ending. They sang Will the Circle Be Unbroken and I’ll Fly Away.

John Mellencamp still is featuring the Farm Aid banner on his home site. And while Nelson is bringing his family, so is Mellencamp. Ian Mellencamp, John’s nephew, is expected to perform in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Dave Matthews currently is in Lexington, Kentucky, to perform at the Railbird Festival. He has many concert stops before he lands in Connecticut for Farm Aid.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

194K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Neil Young
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
John Mellencamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Hear Music#Instagram#Covid#Farmaid#Fthe 36th#Xfinity Theater#Covid#Top Billing Farm Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Neil Young: Tonight’s The Night - Album Of The Week Club review

Roll Another Number (For the Road) Tonight's the Night (Part II) Neil Young recorded Tonight’s The Night before On The Beach, but Warner Brothers deemed it too gloomy for an audience of fans eagerly awaiting the sequel to Harvest, and sat on the album for two years before they finally released it.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Neil Young Withdraws from Farm Aid Concert: ‘My Soul Tells Me It Would Be Wrong’

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of people’s perspectives concerning socialization and large crowd events. One of those events is the annual Farm Aid Concert set to take place this September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut. However, because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases resulting from the latest Delta variant, rock artist Neil Young has withdrawn from this year’s benefit event.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Plays ‘Hey Hey, My My’ at First Farm Aid in 1985

Farm Aid is returning on September 25th with an all-day show at Hartford, Connecticut’s 30,000-seat Xfinity Theatre, but board member Neil Young announced last week that he won’t be there. “All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you,” he wrote in a letter to fans. “I don’t want you to see me playing and think it’s safe now. I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe. My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear...
Public HealthBillboard

Neil Young Blasts Concerts as 'Super-Spreader Events' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Neil Young shared his two cents on why the concert business needs to let its money-making efforts take a back seat to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The outspoken 75-year-old artist shared a new post, titled "Concerts and Covid," on his website Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian this week, calling concerts "super-spreader events" and claiming their promoters responsible. He explained that he pulled out of Willie Nelson’s 2021 Farm Aid festival that's scheduled for September "for fear that unprotected children may become infected with Covid by folks who went to the show, caught the virus, had no symptoms and returned home to hug their kids or someone else's kids."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Neil Young Offers Insight Into Why He Dropped Out of Farm-Aid, Expresses Concern Over Big Concerts

Neil Young is a founding member of Farm Aid. However, the 2021 concert benefit for America’s farmers will be held without the legendary rock star. The 75-year-old “Rockin’ in the Free World” singer announced earlier this month that he would not be participating in Farm Aid 2021. At the time, he cited concerns over the increase of coronavirus cases and the Delta variant as reasons why he would not perform.
Musicradiokmzn.com

NEIL YOUNG WITHDRAWS FROM FARM AID AMID WORRIES ABOUT PANDEMIC

Neil Young posted on his Neil Young Archives website last Wednesday (August 18) that he has decided to pull out of Farm Aid 2021 due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Young, who is a co-founder and board member of Farm Aid, was set to play the festival in...
MusicBillboard

Neil Young Sitting Out 2021 Farm Aid: 'Can't Shake the Feeling It Might Not Be Safe For Everyone'

The event board member is worried about COVID-19 surge. Farm Aid board member Neil Young announced on Wednesday (August 18) that he will sit this year's event out due to his concern over safety amid the current COVID spike. The annual event in support of American farmers slated to take place in Hartford, Connecticut on Sept. 25 will go on this year without Young, who sits on the board alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews.
Public Healthrock107.com

Neil Young drops off lineup of Farm Aid 2021, citing COVID fears

Neil Young has announced that he's decided not to perform at the Farm Aid 2021 festival scheduled for September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, citing his concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a message posted on NeilYoungArchives.com, the 75-year-old rock legend writes, "Lots is going on in...
Musicloudersound.com

Neil Young: 'The big promoters are responsible for super spreaders'

Neil Young has asked live promotors to stop putting on live shows until fan safety can be guaranteed. Young made the remarks in a post on his website two weeks after pulling out of this year's Farm Aid concert in Connecticut next month, citing concerns over surges in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers ‘Pancho and Lefty’ at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday. In our world, the festival was called off on Tuesday. “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward,” organizers said in a statement, “but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy