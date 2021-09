SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19. Casey W. Fuller, 27, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday on Main and N. End St. Laurieann Taft, 60, of Franklinville, and Steve P. Wahlstrom, 66, of Jamestown, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.