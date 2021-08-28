Cancel
Kyle Wootton denies 10-man Torquay

Kyle Wootton headed home Notts County’s second-half equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Kyle Wootton’s second-half header rescued Notts County a point in a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Torquay.

Wootton headed home Adam Chicksen’s cross in the 69th minute to cancel out Danny Wright’s first-half header for the visitors.

County made a bright start and struck a post in the 10th minute through Ruben Rodrigues’ effort.

Torquay were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Ali Omar was shown a straight red card for hauling down Wootton.

The visitors edged ahead through Wright’s header eight minutes before the break before Wootton got ahead of his marker to nod home a 69th-minute equaliser.

Kyle Wootton
#Torquay
