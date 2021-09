Nearly nine months after dying in her attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol, Ashli Babbitt is passing into both history and myth. Last week, the officer who shot her during the Jan. 6 riot said his life turned upside down after his name leaked to right-wing websites, where Babbitt’s veneration has been underway for months. No longer able to speak for herself, she has become a blank page on which others—Vladimir Putin, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump—can write their preferred story. Babbitt, they suggest, died not as a criminal, but as a patriot, whose stars-and-stripes backpack expressed her intentions and whose blood justifies her cause.