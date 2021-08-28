Cancel
Nigel Adkins impressed by Charlton’s mental resolve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hPRu_0bfqcCY300
Nigel Adkins was pleased with Charlton’s mental resolve (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Nigel Adkins was left delighted by Charlton’s mental resolve as they put a tough start to the Sky Bet League One season behind them to claim a first win of the campaign.

The Addicks claimed a 2-0 win against Crewe, with Diallang Jaiyesimi putting them in front in the 36th minute with a well-timed header before Jayden Stockley doubled the hosts’ advantage five minutes later after a sweeping counter-attack set the striker through on goal.

After drawing with Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season, Charlton suffered three straight defeats to make Saturday’s victory that much more crucial for Adkins and his team.

“I’m really pleased with the attitude and application of all the players and all the staff,” Adkins said.

“Everyone knows you have to get results, but I’ve been really pleased with a lot that has been going on.

“We talk about the spirit of the players, wanting to learn, we’ve strengthened the group as well which is important. Today the fans got right behind the players yet again and it was a good afternoon all round.

“I thought we played well. It was a great atmosphere at The Valley, we scored two really good goals, should have scored a lot more, but you can see the spirit amongst the players, the work ethic.

“We’ve been working really hard on the training ground and a lot of the things we put on the pitch today to get the result that we needed. A clean sheet, two good goals, should have scored some more really.”

Crewe have themselves toiled through the first month of the season, with Saturday’s defeat keeping them on one point.

Manager David Artell could not hide his disappointment at the result, feeling a lack of squad depth owed to numerous players departing this summer and poor decision-making has hindered his side so far.

“I think our decision-making was poor at both ends of the pitch and that cost us the game really,” Artell said. “I think we’ve handed them two goals, one a poor mistake in our own third, one not making the right decision in our attacking third. That’s disappointing and it gives us a mountain to climb.

“I thought Charlton started out really well, our performance has improved, we’re still short of a few players for various reasons and we’ll be addressing that in the next few days.

“It shows, but take nothing away, the lads worked hard. But we’ve got to make better decisions to improve our chances of winning games of football.”

