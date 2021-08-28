Cancel
Mark Ellis sent off but 10-man Barrow hold Bristol Rovers

Mark Ellis was sent off in Barrow’s draw with Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Archive)

Barrow had captain Mark Ellis sent off for violent conduct but still held Bristol Rovers to a 1-1 draw in Sky Bet League Two.

Mark Cooper’s side lost Ellis to a straight red card in the 31st minute following an off-the-ball incident

And the Cumbrians fell behind in the 43rd minute of a fiery opening half as Sam Nicholson’s shot gave Rovers a deserved lead.

But Joey Barton’s visitors, still without an away win since December 2020, could not hold on to their advantage going into half-time.

Substitute George Williams fired goalwards and midfielder Ollie Banks helped the ball past James Belshaw for his first goal for the club since moving to Holker Street from Tranmere in January.

Despite their one-man disadvantage Barrow looked the side most likely to claim the win for much of the second half. Josh Gordon drilled a shot against the crossbar for Barrow after George Williams tested Belshaw from distance.

Rovers piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, Paul Farman saving superbly from Harry Anderson, but Barrow stood firm to claim a point.

