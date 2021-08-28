Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gary Bowyer says Salford win ‘has been coming’ after easing past Newport

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pJnO_0bfqbjRh00
Salford manager Gary Bowyer felt their win over Newport was long overdue (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Manager Gary Bowyer said confidence is high at Salford as they secured their first victory of the season with a 3-0 defeat of Newport.

The travelling Exiles, who lost 8-0 to Southampton in midweek, conceded after only 38 seconds when Tyreik Wright prodded beyond Joe Day.

Conor McAleny doubled the Ammies’ advantage with a precise finish before strike partner Ian Henderson capped off an impressive opening half-hour when he rounded Day and finished into an open net.

Newport, who missed boss Michael Flynn’s presence in the dugout after his positive Covid test, thought they had a lifeline in first-half added time but Timmy Abraham’s effort was disallowed for handball.

In an uneventful second period, the home side rallied in pursuit of a fourth with Brandon Thomas-Asante striking the post as Bowyer’s side found lift off in League Two.

A beaming Ammies boss said: “Our level of performances, the way we’ve been playing and the process we’re going through, it has been coming for sure.

“We’re delighted it happened. You always want your first win as quickly as you can and we feel we deserved it earlier than what we have but that wasn’t to be and as a result it’s a case of believing in the process and it’ll come and it has done.

“There’s a confidence always. If you’d have seen them this week in training, you wouldn’t have known they hadn’t won a game, they just kept going and as a result, they got their rewards.

“But we’re not overly blessed with numbers so the next three days will be really interesting to see what happens. If we can add one or two more, there’s still a few areas we still need to add to.”

Newport assistant boss Wayne Hatswell was unhappy with his side’s display.

He said: “It was a really disappointing performance and a bad day at the office for everybody.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb from the goal they scored in the first 30 seconds.

“I’m disappointed with the manner of a couple of the goals but generally we didn’t defend well enough or play as well as we have done.

“We didn’t expect that kind of a start; we wanted to try and start dominating the possession and when you go one-nil down things change very quickly and we were two-nil down straight after.

“I felt the third goal took us out of the game and once that went in we couldn’t get started again.

“All the travelling and the crazy schedule we’ve had, being away from home, is probably finally catching up but that’s not an excuse. We’re just disappointed because we can do a lot better than what we did.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bowyer
Person
Conor Mcaleny
Person
Timmy Abraham
Person
Michael Flynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salford#Newport#Covid#League Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Gary Bowyer not concerned about results coming as Salford lose to Swindon

Manager Gary Bowyer admitted he was not concerned by poor results as Salford’s winless start to League Two continued with a 1-0 defeat at home to Swindon. The hosts, who have had their worst start to a season since the Class of ’92 took over in 2014, began promisingly in an impressive first half, but Robins goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott thwarted both Ian Henderson and Conor McAleny.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Rochdale ease past Northampton for first win of League Two season

Rochdale claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 League Two victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday. The home side made all the early running but Dale struck against the run of play after 17 minutes when a free-kick routine saw Aaron Morley deliver a teasing ball into the box which Max Taylor guided home.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ryan Lowe lauds Plymouth attitude after easing past Shrewsbury

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe insisted his side can open up any team in League One after they scored three without reply against Shrewsbury. Ryan Hardie’s first-half strike was followed by a Luke Jephcott effort before the former bagged his second to send the travelling Pilgrims home happy. It was Argyle’s...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Southampton smash eight past Newport in club-record away win

Southampton demolished Newport 8-0 in the Carabao Cup to register the biggest away win in the club’s history. What had been viewed as a tricky assignment given Newport’s reputation as giant-killers turned into a cakewalk as Saints improved on various 6-0 away wins down the years. Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

More misery for Newport as Salford cruise to victory

A miserable week for Newport was compounded with a 3-0 loss at Salford who secured their first league win of the season. The travelling Exiles, thrashed 8-0 by Southampton in midweek, continued where they left off in the EFL Cup and were behind after 38 seconds. Gary Bowyer’s side opened...
Premier LeagueBBC

Salford City and Swindon Town charged by FA after melee

Salford City and Swindon Town have been charged by the Football Association for a melee during their League Two match at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday. Home boss Gary Bowyer was booked for appearing to push Swindon's Jonny Williams in the 90th minute, which sparked a melee between the two sets of players and coaching staff.
SoccerBBC

Josh Hawkes: Tranmere Rovers sign Sunderland winger on loan

Tranmere Rovers have signed Sunderland winger Josh Hawkes on a season-long loan deal. The deal for the 22-year-old was done in time for Tuesday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline. He could make his debut for Micky Mellon's men against his former side Hartlepool on Saturday. "The only area of the squad...
SoccerShropshire Star

Shrewsbury versatility can fill Town gaps

Manager Steve Cotterill has revealed how versatile Shrewsbury summer signings were brought to the club with more than one role in mind. Town were left short in the deadline day targets, with the manager revealing that he was keen to bring in a defensive midfield and a right-back, while it is understood the club were also looking at more firepower up front.
Public HealthBBC

Newport County: League Two side severely hit by Covid outbreak

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says his squad has been severely hit by an outbreak of Covid-19. Four players have tested positive and several others are currently isolating after being identified as close contacts. Flynn himself recently missed three matches after testing positive for Covid, but says he is certain...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Josh Vela committed to Shrewsbury Town cause

Josh Vela has stressed his commitment to Shrewsbury Town after speculation linking him with a move away from Montgomery Waters Meadow. The midfielder, 27, was subject of interest from Championship side Blackpool towards the end of the transfer window last month but a bid did not materialise. Vela, winner of...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol absent for Bradford

Bradford will be without Abo Eisa and Lee Angol for their home League Two game against Walsall. Winger Eisa has made only one appearance for the club since arriving from Scunthorpe earlier this summer due to a groin problem. Striker Angol has been ruled out for up to three months...
SoccerShropshire Star

West Brom assess injured Dara O’Shea

Dara O’Shea will miss the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Serbia – but Albion still do not know the extent of his ankle injury. The centre-back, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season, was forced off as Stephen Kenny’s side fell to defeat against Portugal on Wednesday.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bolton missing Josh Sheehan for Burton match

Bolton are without Josh Sheehan for the visit of Burton in Sky Bet League One on Monday. The midfielder is currently away with Wales, who face Belarus and Estonia in World Cup qualifiers in the coming days. Forward Amadou Bakayoko remains on the sidelines with a calf injury. Manager Ian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy