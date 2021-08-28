Cancel
Soccer

Jamal Fyfield header clinches Boreham Wood win over Aldershot

 7 days ago
Jamal Fyfield (right) scored the winner for Boreham Wood (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

Jamal Fyfield’s header gave Boreham Wood a 1-0 home win against Aldershot.

Fyfield was on hand to nod in Frankie Raymond’s corner in the 65th minute and it was enough to give the hosts a second victory from their opening two matches this season.

The Shots had the best chance of a tight first half but Kodi Lyons-Foster was unable to direct his close-range header on target.

The hosts should have taken the lead just before the hour mark but Scott Boden’s effort was brilliantly saved by Mitch Walker.

However, there was little the goalkeeper could do shortly afterwards as Fyfield pounced to score what proved to be the winning goal.

