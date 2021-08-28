Cancel
Report: Ravens send OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are getting some help on the offensive line after reaching a deal to acquire Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Saturday. Mancz, 29, can play at center or either guard position, giving the Dolphins some flexibility along the line. The Ravens reportedly are including a...

