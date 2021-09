Databases are in vogue and that means MongoDB Inc.’s hot streak continued as it posted yet another earnings beat in its second-quarter results today. The company reported a loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of 24 cents per share on revenue of $198.7 million during the period, up an impressive 44% from a year ago. It was better than expected too, with Wall Street looking for a bigger loss of 41 cents per share on revenue of just $182.4 million.