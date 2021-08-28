Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City add to Arsenal woes while Crystal Palace peg back West Ham

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idQMS_0bfqbFA100
Ferran Torres scores Manchester City’s fifth goal in their 5-0 rout of Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City thrashed 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium to pile on the misery for under-fire Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Pep Guardiola’s champions never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes of a one-sided Premier League encounter with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

The Gunners then capitulated after Granit Xhaka’s straight red card in the 35th minute for his two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo, with Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Torres’ second completing the rout.

The result left the Gunners bottom at full-time, still without a point from their opening three matches, with pressure mounting on Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant.

West Ham’s 100 per cent start was halted in a pulsating derby clash with Crystal Palace, which ended 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, twice equalised for Patrick Vieira’s side after Pablo Fornals and then Michail Antonio’s 50th Premier League goal had edged the Hammers in front.

Everton extended their unbeaten start under Rafael Benitez with a deserved 2-0 win at Brighton.

Summer signing Demarai Gray’s second league goal of the season gave Everton an early lead and Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a 58th-minute penalty after Joel Veltman’s foul on Seamus Coleman.

It was Everton’s first win at Brighton since 1983 and ended the Seagulls’ 100 per cent start to the season.

Leicester bounced back from Monday night’s 4-1 defeat at West Ham with a 2-1 win at Norwich, who remain without a point.

Jamie Vardy pounced on a mistake by Norwich’s on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams to give the Foxes an early lead.

Teemu Pukki equalised from the penalty spot after Caglar Soyuncu’s sliding tackle on Pierre Lees-Melou, but the visitors regained the lead through Marc Albrighton’s deflected shot.

Norwich were denied a second equaliser by VAR when Kenny McLean headed in a corner, with Todd Cantwell deemed to have been offside.

Brentford remain unbeaten since winning promotion to the top flight following a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Ivan Toney’s thumping finish gave Brentford an early lead before Villa’s summer signing Emiliano Buendia levelled five minutes later with his first goal for the club, a superb finish into the top corner.

Newcastle registered their first point of the season, but were denied victory by James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty in a thrilling 2-2 home draw against Southampton.

Ward-Prowse converted from the spot in the sixth minute of added time after VAR had spotted Jamaal Lascelles’ foul on Adam Armstrong.

Newcastle thought Allan Saint-Maximin had grabbed them a stoppage-time winner after Callum Wilson’s second-half header had been cancelled out by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jamaal Lascelles
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Crystal Palace#Norwich City#Manchester City#Arsenal#Chelsea#Seagulls#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester United host West Ham

Manchester United will face West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup. This stage of the competition sees the teams involved in European competitions enter, so it’s a new experience for the Hammers, who usually enter in the second round. Man City will begin their defence of the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

REVEALED: Premier League clubs lost a staggering £618MILLION during the 2019-20 season due to Covid-19 with Manchester United the worst hit after a £118m drop in revenue... and Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and West Ham were all closely behind

Premier League clubs lost a staggering £618million in the 2019-2020 season due to the impact of Covid-19, with Manchester United hit hardest by the pandemic. New financial figures show United saw a massive £118m drop in revenue when football was brought to a standstill last year. Football was stopped for three months as the UK was plunged into lockdown to combat the rising cases of coronavirus.
Premier LeagueDerrick

West Ham twice throws away lead to draw 2-2 with Palace

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher scored both times as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. They were the first points West Ham has dropped this season after winning both of its opening games, while Patrick Vieira's Palace remains winless on two points.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

West Ham United v Leicester City: Analysis

Leicester City are one of football’s greatest success stories and have been revitalised since Brendan Rodgers appointment, he hit the ground running at the club and since then have won their first major honour since the Premier League. After joining midway through the 18/19 season he made an instant impact for The Foxes. Their 1.2 points per game under Claude Puel and reducing the 1.4 goals conceded per match to just 0.9. This form continued into the following seasons and last year only missed out on the UEFA Champions League at the final hurdle.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

West Ham are hoping to make a decisive breakthrough in their bid to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Wednesday. The Hammers are in advanced talks over a £25million move for the central defender — who has also had interest from Tottenham this summer — and believe a deal is close.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City have scored 108 GOALS in cup competitions since Crystal Palace last netted in the Carabao or FA Cup... with Vieira's men still looking for first cup goal in TWO AND A HALF YEARS!

Manchester City have netted on 108 occasions in their respective cup competitions since the last time Crystal Palace did so, it has been revealed. The south London outfit's misery in cup competitions continued on Tuesday night after their 1-0 defeat by Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal beaten at Manchester City

It was a deeply-frustrating afternoon on Saturday as we were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City. Seven minutes in the champions took the lead as Ilkay Gundogan to headed home at the far post, and they doubled their advantage through Ferran Torres. Granit Xhaka was then shown a straight red card...
Premier League90min.com

West Ham predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

West Ham United will be looking to make it three Premier League wins from three on Saturday afternoon when they face Crystal Palace at the London Stadium. The Hammers will be hoping for a repeat performance of Monday’s game with Leicester City, which saw 60,000 fans watch a 4-1 thrashing of the Foxes.
Premier Leagueeurofootballrumours.com

Crystal Palace linked with surprise move for PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa

The defensive department of the Crystal Palace squad needs quality additions this summer. As per British and French media, Crystal Palace are linked with surprise move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The France international was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in August 2015 from Monaco for a fee of 25...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

A view from the opposition: West Ham v Crystal Palace

After a grueling two matches last season, West Ham and Crystal Palace aim to make Saturday’s matchup count. However, neither side are close in comparison. Saturday’s matchup will be another test for both sides. West Ham will be looking to stay hot, while Crystal Palace will be looking to start anything. We’re only three weeks in, so anything can change, and neither side should be looking to take it easy.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace in Sassuolo contact for Boga

Premier League clubs are queuing for Sassuolo wing-back Jeremie Boga. The former Chelsea trainee's future with Sassuolo is in doubt as he seeks a bigger stage. A return to England has been mooted and Foot Mercato says West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are all in contact. Boga is expected...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Ham and Crystal Palace offer different blueprints of similar Premier League ambition

West Ham against Crystal Palace might not, in the ordinary course of events, be a match that many looked upon as being reflective of the possibility and the optimism being in the Premier League can generate. The fixture’s status as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday largely reflects that: two established sides, but not - in the course of recent top-flight history, let’s say - exciting, silverware-challenging, likely-to-upset-the-status-quo clubs, playing each other without a ‘big six’ outfit in sight.Except, this year, both these clubs bear watching more than most. Both these clubs serve as blueprints for others, at different ends of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy