John Coleman unhappy with MK Dons ‘theatrics’

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0neV_0bfqb4XH00
John Coleman was unhappy with “theatrics” from MK Dons (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Accrington manager John Coleman accused MK Dons of playacting during his side’s first loss since the opening day of the season.

A scrappy encounter at Stadium MK ultimately came down to the Dons making the most of the few clear chances that came their way and Stanley fluffing their lines with theirs.

There was plenty of niggle in a contest that didn’t have much flow or quality to it, with goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley being rare moments where the action rose above mediocrity.

Coleman said: “They’re a good side, MK, though I’m a bit disappointed in the theatrics because I think they’re better than that and it was like the Royal Shakespeare Company at one point.

“People rolling over and doing four spins when they’ve been fouled to get someone booked; there’s no place for that in football.

“I wouldn’t even like my players doing it – I know people do it when they’re winning, but the amount of times where an MK Dons player went down in the second half was embarrassing.

“The trainer was on five or six times, there were four or five cautions, there was plenty of time-wasting going on.

“But I’m clutching at straws and I’m not going to be blaming that because today was just a game of who took their chances – MK created three, we created two and they took two of theirs.”

After Dion Charles wasted a great chance to give Accrington the lead when through one-on-one, Eisa did so just before half-time for MK Dons with an accomplished finish.

The visitors’ second glaring miss came when Joel Mumbongo ran on to a fortunate ricochet off Warren O’Hora, only to somehow roll the ball wide.

That was punished when the Dons made the game safe with six minutes left, as O’Riley stroked in Hiram Boateng’s cut-back.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “Dean Lewington said it to me in the changing room afterwards that we may not have won that game last season.

“I put that on the guys – the staff here give the support to get the guys ready, but they have to go and deliver it for the 95 minutes of the games.

“Credit to them, in terms of how they stick together, and how they get through them difficult moments is key.

“If you want to do well in this league, it’s not about playing well and looking attractive every week.

“Ideally, we’d like to, and I want the team to control possession and play attacking football, but there are going to be moments, like today, where we’ve got to grind it out and make sure we get a win and not a loss.”

