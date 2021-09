Today is the second day of the trial of Elizabeth Holmes who is facing multiple charges of conspiracy and fraud for her lead role in the Theranos scandal.As the founder and former chief executive officer of the disgraced blood-testing start-up that wowed the tech investment world before collapsing in a storm over the efficacy of the technology supposedly at its core, Ms Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.Theranos was at one point valued at approximately $9bn, but is now a byword for corporate misconduct, with Ms Holmes accused of lying to patients about testing, and...