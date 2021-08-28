Cancel
Soccer

Daniel Powell grabs late debut equaliser to salvage point for Barnet

 7 days ago
Former Crewe forward Daniel Powell scored on his debut for Barnet (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Former Crewe forward Daniel Powell scored on his debut to earn Barnet a 1-1 draw at Solihull Moors.

Powell, who signed a two-year contract with the Bees earlier this month, fired home a late equaliser after Andrew Dallas had given Solihull a half-time lead.

Solihull went close to taking the lead through Joe Sbarra’s deflected shot before Dallas broke the deadlock with his first league goal for the club as the interval approached.

Dallas latched on to defender Callum Howe’s ball over the top and poked the ball home beneath Bees goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

Solihull’s Harry Boyes, on loan from Sheffield United then forced Sargeant into a flying save.

But Barnet hit back in the 80th minute when Powell held off a defender after collecting a low cross into the box and lashed home into the bottom corner.

