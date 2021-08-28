Derek Adams felt Bradford got what they deserved in defeat to Leyton Orient

Bradford manager Derek Adams accepted his side were second best against Leyton Orient (Tim Markland/PA) (PA Wire)

Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted his side did not deserve to take anything from the match after losing their unbeaten League Two record following a 2-0 defeat at Brisbane Road.

City started the game in second position having won three in a row after a goalless draw with Exeter in the season’s opener.

But second-half goals by Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith earned Orient all three points after the home side raised their game after the interval to emerge deserved winners.

Adams said: “I didn’t think it was a great game in the first half where there were two teams cancelling each other out but over the 90 minutes Leyton Orient deserved to win the game.

“The second half they were the far better side and took more of their opportunities.

“They started on the front foot and it was only a matter of time as they created a good number of opportunities but we allowed them to do that.

“We gave three passes away in midfield, three separate players that did that and they took advantage.

“We tried to change it to get players forward but that didn’t work either and you could see it was Leyton Orient the team that were going to score.

“The pitch was longer than usual, they changed their style and it worked well for them. We didn’t find the space we usually do and didn’t find the passes we needed.

“Orient were the better side all over the field in the 90 minutes.”

Jubilant Orient boss Kenny Jackett acknowledged the part the vociferous supporters played in the victory.

He said: “We have to give credit to our supporters because I thought they drove us on all the time and it was a really important link.

“We obviously didn’t want to lose two home games in a week and we were disappointed after Tuesday’s defeat to Harrogate but we had to respond. We have to adapt to the division and with Bradford coming it was a big atmosphere.

“I thought first half we were on top and doing well to get into that final third but couldn’t find that moment and we do have striker injuries in the absence of Aaron Drinan and Paul Smyth.

“Ruel Sotiriou is playing against big defenders but if you are small and strong like he is then you can roll them and it was big opportunity for him but he needs to keep working hard and concentrating all the time.

“Dan Happe was injured in the warm-up, felt his groin, and Shadrach Ogie stepped in and I thought he put in a very good performance.”