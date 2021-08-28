Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Derek Adams felt Bradford got what they deserved in defeat to Leyton Orient

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWwsB_0bfqaNKS00
Bradford manager Derek Adams accepted his side were second best against Leyton Orient (Tim Markland/PA) (PA Wire)

Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted his side did not deserve to take anything from the match after losing their unbeaten League Two record following a 2-0 defeat at Brisbane Road.

City started the game in second position having won three in a row after a goalless draw with Exeter in the season’s opener.

But second-half goals by Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith earned Orient all three points after the home side raised their game after the interval to emerge deserved winners.

Adams said: “I didn’t think it was a great game in the first half where there were two teams cancelling each other out but over the 90 minutes Leyton Orient deserved to win the game.

“The second half they were the far better side and took more of their opportunities.

“They started on the front foot and it was only a matter of time as they created a good number of opportunities but we allowed them to do that.

“We gave three passes away in midfield, three separate players that did that and they took advantage.

“We tried to change it to get players forward but that didn’t work either and you could see it was Leyton Orient the team that were going to score.

“The pitch was longer than usual, they changed their style and it worked well for them. We didn’t find the space we usually do and didn’t find the passes we needed.

“Orient were the better side all over the field in the 90 minutes.”

Jubilant Orient boss Kenny Jackett acknowledged the part the vociferous supporters played in the victory.

He said: “We have to give credit to our supporters because I thought they drove us on all the time and it was a really important link.

“We obviously didn’t want to lose two home games in a week and we were disappointed after Tuesday’s defeat to Harrogate but we had to respond. We have to adapt to the division and with Bradford coming it was a big atmosphere.

“I thought first half we were on top and doing well to get into that final third but couldn’t find that moment and we do have striker injuries in the absence of Aaron Drinan and Paul Smyth.

“Ruel Sotiriou is playing against big defenders but if you are small and strong like he is then you can roll them and it was big opportunity for him but he needs to keep working hard and concentrating all the time.

“Dan Happe was injured in the warm-up, felt his groin, and Shadrach Ogie stepped in and I thought he put in a very good performance.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Drinan
Person
Derek Adams
Person
Kenny Jackett
Person
Ruel Sotiriou
Person
Dan Happe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bradford boss Derek Adams hails ‘fantastic performance’ at Mansfield

Bradford boss Derek Adams was delighted to see his side come from behind to win 3-2 in a superb advert for League Two football at Mansfield. A see-saw clash saw the unbeaten Bantams steal a late victory in this meeting between two of the expected promotion heavyweights, with former Mansfield striker Andy Cook the matchwinner in the 87th minute.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Tyrese Omotoye set for Leyton Orient debut against Harrogate

Leyton Orient’s latest signing Tyrese Omotoye could make his club debut in the home game against Harrogate. Belgian teenager Omotoye, signed last week on loan from Norwich, was an unused substitute as the Os extended their unbeaten start to the season in Saturday’s draw at Carlisle. Fellow forward Aaron Drinan...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Harry Smith strike earns Leyton Orient a point at Carlisle

Harry Smith’s first Leyton Orient goal secured the O’s a 1-1 draw away at Carlisle. Both sides maintained their unbeaten starts to the League Two season with a battling draw at Brunton Park. Both teams pushed for a late winner but were forced to settle for a point. Tristan Abrahams...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Simon Weaver hails Harrogate after win at Leyton Orient

Manager Simon Weaver could not praise his Harrogate side enough after their 2-0 away win at Leyton Orient. The victory moved them into third position in League Two as they maintained their 100 per cent record with their third win in the league this season. A first-half brace from Luke...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient have injury issues ahead of Bradford match

A trio of Leyton Orient players look set to miss the home game against Bradford. Aaron Drinan is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two match after struggling with an ankle injury. Paul Smyth is likely to spend a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury sustained...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves captain Coady: We didn't deserve Spurs defeat

Wolves captain Conor Coady believes his team were unlucky not to get something from Sunday's clash with Tottenham at Molineux. Spurs ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a first-half penalty from Dele Alli. He said: "We can always do more. We'll look back and see what we can do more.
SoccerBBC

Leyton Orient sign Millwall's Alex Mitchell and Callum Reilly

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan deal and brought in Callum Reilly on a free transfer. Centre-back Mitchell, 19, had a spell at Bromley last season, making 10 appearances in the National League. Mitchell signed a new long-term contract with the...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol absent for Bradford

Bradford will be without Abo Eisa and Lee Angol for their home League Two game against Walsall. Winger Eisa has made only one appearance for the club since arriving from Scunthorpe earlier this summer due to a groin problem. Striker Angol has been ruled out for up to three months...
Soccercaribbeannationalweekly.com

Former Chelsea Player Anthony Grant Wants to Help Jamaica Qualify for World Cup 2022

Former Chelsea player and Swindon Town Football Club’s veteran defensive midfielder Anthony Grant, believes his knowledge of the game, his quality and his experience combine to make him a decent prospect to hold down the crucial central midfielder’s role in Theodore Whitmore’s Reggae Boyz squad. The 34-year-old, who has teamed...
SoccerSkySports

Championship Team of the Month for August - Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Willock and Karlan Grant make cut

With the international break now upon us, WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for August. Goalkeeper: Bradley Collins (Barnsley) - 7.12 rating. Collins made the sixth most saves (17) in the Championship in August, and was one of two goalkeepers to save a penalty. A solid rearguard showing saw him concede five goals and occupy the spot between the sticks.
SoccerBBC

Josh Hawkes: Tranmere Rovers sign Sunderland winger on loan

Tranmere Rovers have signed Sunderland winger Josh Hawkes on a season-long loan deal. The deal for the 22-year-old was done in time for Tuesday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline. He could make his debut for Micky Mellon's men against his former side Hartlepool on Saturday. "The only area of the squad...
SoccerSunderland Echo

Sunderland forward Jack Diamond reveals why he left on loan this month

Diamond has joined Harrogate Town, the club where he helped win promotion from the National League, until the end of the current campaign. The talented winger signed a three-year deal earlier this year to secure his long-term future on Wearside, but the Black Cats want to ensure his gametime is not limited this season.
SoccerTribal Football

Huddersfield manager Corberan happy keeping Leeds target O'Brien

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is delighted the club were able to retain Lewis O'Brien. The 22-year-old midfielder was a summer target for Leeds United and Crystal Palace. But the Terriers will have O'Brien for their Championship promotion push, much to the joy of Corberan. He said: "I only can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy