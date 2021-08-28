Cancel
Jack Rudoni snatches Dons a point as Ipswich remain winless

Substitute Jack Rudoni scrambled home an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn AFC Wimbledon a point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich

The result keeps the Tractor Boys winless in five games with three points from a possible 15 after they stormed into a 2-0 lead within two minutes of the second half.

Former Dons striker Joe Pigott’s 52nd-minute penalty was followed up by a superb strike from Wes Burns, but Wimbledon struck back in the 58th minute through Ben Heneghan.

A shot from Pigott thumped into the head of his former strike partner Ollie Palmer leaving him flat out on the turf, and Aaron Pressley’s half-volley went narrowly wide.

Burns was dragged to the ground by Will Nightingale in the penalty area seven minutes into the second half and up stepped Pigott to fire Ipswich into the lead.

Burns extended Ipswich’s lead shortly afterwards, but the visitors struck back with Heneghan’s far-post header.

Palmer’s angled shot was deflected wide and Wimbledon’s last-gasp equaliser came when Rudoni snaffled a rebound from Heneghan’s header.

