Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ahead Of Bachelor In Paradise Arrival, Becca Kufrin Responded To Blake Horstmann Rumors

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Notoriously, most couples that come out of Bachelor Nation don't make it in the long run. (There are some exceptions to the rule, though.) Their breakups often lead fans to speculate about the runner-up that season, i.e. the one left staring off sadly into the distance with no final rose on finale night. Such is the case of late for The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and the runner-up on her season, Blake Horstmann. Now, ahead of her Bachelor in Paradise arrival, Kufrin is addressing the rumors that there might be something romantic reignited with Horstmann.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Blake Horstmann
Person
David Spade
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor In Paradise#Vegan#The Reality Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipstvinsider.com

Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Are Still Together?

After a tumultuous year for the franchise, Bachelor Nation is ready to return to Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 kicks off on August 16, with 23 Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs hoping to find love in the tropics. (Meanwhile, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will take turns emceeing the proceedings, now that Chris Harrison has given up hosting duties.)
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

The Three Couples Who Get Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are....

At this point you've invested six full hours of your life into the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise, and perhaps you're ready to cut to the chase. As in: who actually ends up together at the end of this mess? Thanks to Reality Steve, we know exactly who, so buckle up because this is officially a spoiler dump.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

'Bachelor in Paradise' star is exposed for having a boyfriend at home and leaves the show early

On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Victoria Paul, whom some may remember from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was being a little shady on the beach. With the first rose ceremony of the season quickly approaching, and with the roses in the men's hands this week, Victoria P. was getting a little nervous about the fact that she hadn't made a connection with someone. Ultimately, she decided to just find a guy, any guy, who was vibing with her, to secure a rose in order for her to stay.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Ever Dated

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments. Every rose has its thorn, and for Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert, that's not necessarily a bad thing!. The reality TV star recently pulled back the curtain to share more insight into his relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who he met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. More specifically, the 30-year-old podcast host revealed he's surprisingly grown fond of his girlfriend's clingy quality.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Gets "Rejected" and Another Woman Exits Amid Boyfriend Rumors

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments. Demi's fortunes dramatically fell and then, um, rose during the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. On Monday, Aug. 23, the alum of Colton Underwood's season officially made her grand entrance in Mexico, with date card in tow. Ultimately, she decided to invite Brendan, much to Natasha's chagrin, although Brendan made it clear midway through the date that maybe he shouldn't have accompanied Demi after all.
Celebritieshomenewshere.com

What Are Katie & Blake Up to After the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale?

Katie Thurston’s journey for love officially ended during the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 9. After Greg Grippo’s emotional Hometowns exit left her heartbroken, Katie decided to push through and finish out the season with Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze as her final two men. During...
TV ShowsRefinery29

The First Scandal On Bachelor In Paradise Is No Stagecoach Mystery

Slight spoilers are ahead. It wouldn't be Bachelor in Paradise without some IRL drama. On the second episode of the 2021 season, rumors started spreading on the beach that Brendan Morais was seeing Pieper James prior to coming on the show. Pre-show drama already? We're listening... When confronted, Brendan tried...
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Need a BiP Refresher? Here's What Happened With Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise

Get ready, Bachelor Nation. Demi Burnett is back on the beach!. The last time we saw Burnett, she was making television history as the first Bachelor in Paradise star to enter into a same-sex relationship on the show. The bubbly blonde walked away from Season 6 engaged to Kristian Haggerty—an ex of Demi’s from back home. Kristian showed up on the beach in Mexico midseason solely to win back Demi. But while the couple seemed happier than ever during the Season 6 live finale, their relationship quickly crumbled off-camera, leaving fans constantly guessing if the couple was still together and completely confused as to what went wrong.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Here's Why Demi Burnett Is Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise' This Season

After starring as a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Demi Burnett soon became a fan favorite in the franchise for her bubbly personality, her love of Demi Lovato, and her openness about her sexuality. During her first stint on Bachelor in Paradise season six, Demi left the show engaged to then girlfriend turned fiancée, Kristian Haggerty. But since BiP couples rarely last, Demi and Kristian called it quits and went their separate ways because long distance was too hard for them. So what's Demi been up to in between her previous BiP run and her upcoming one?
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Thomas Jacobs Has No Regrets Regarding Behavior

Thomas Jacobs is speaking out about his experience on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. He made plenty of enemies during Katie Thurston’s season of the show. He made the mistake of voicing out loud his desire to possibly be The Bachelor one day. Thomas went on BIP looking for a second shot at love after ruthlessly being sent home by Katie. What does Thomas say about his behavior and about not having any regrets?
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Catch Up on Joe Amabile and Kendall Long's Romantic History Since Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is feeling a lot like deja vu to contestant Joe Amabile. The 35-year-old finance guy-turned-grocery store manager (hence his famous nickname, “Grocery Store Joe”) has been moping around the beach ever since the seventh season kicked off on Aug. 16. Why’s he so blue in paradise? In part, it seems it’s because he’s worried about maintaining the early connection he established with fellow contestant Serena P.
TV Showscentralrecorder.com

Who is Eliminated in Bachelor in Paradise?

Simply when it appeared that Bachelor in Paradise could not probably get extra dramatic, it goes and ups the ante. The ABC relationship present’s newest week noticed 5 forged members get despatched packing, following the emergence of a lot of tense love triangles. This adopted the oldsters who had already been eradicated throughout week one: Victoria Paul, Victoria Larson, Serena Chew and Kelsey Weier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy