Ahead Of Bachelor In Paradise Arrival, Becca Kufrin Responded To Blake Horstmann Rumors

Notoriously, most couples that come out of Bachelor Nation don't make it in the long run. (There are some exceptions to the rule, though.) Their breakups often lead fans to speculate about the runner-up that season, i.e. the one left staring off sadly into the distance with no final rose on finale night. Such is the case of late for The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and the runner-up on her season, Blake Horstmann. Now, ahead of her Bachelor in Paradise arrival, Kufrin is addressing the rumors that there might be something romantic reignited with Horstmann.