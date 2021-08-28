Cancel
H.E.R. to Make Acting Debut in 'Color Purple' Musical Film Adaptation

By Daniel Kreps
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH.E.R. will make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical version of The Color Purple. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer is set to play Squeak — a juke joint waitress/aspiring singer — in the film adaptation produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, the 1985 film’s star and director, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

