Miami Dolphins trade for center Greg Mancz is exactly what they needed

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens held training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg on August 19, 2021. The Ravens Greg Mancz (62) on the field. Shj Panthers Camp 19 Aug08. The Miami Dolphins have not been happy with center Matt Skura and chances are, Skura’s days in Miami are...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Ex-NFL scout asks, what is going on with the Miami Dolphins?

It has been rumored Dolphins have been interested in Texans’ quarterback (QB) Deshaun Watson, and now there are conflicting reports coming out of how much team owner, Stephen Ross, is involved in all of this?. A story broke on Pro Football talk today, which stated that according to a “league...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLpff.com

Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have “emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions” for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson, who also mentioned that the Texans want three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return. Even with DeAndre Hopkins gone, Watson established himself as an elite NFL quarterback...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Miami Dolphins make trade for Baltimore Ravens lineman

The Miami Dolphins acquired former Houston Texans center Greg Mancz in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. To complete the move, the Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Because the move was made before the start of the regular season, Biegel is not eligible to return this season.
NFLNBC Washington

Report: Ravens Receive Late-Round Pick From Dolphins for OL Greg Mancz

Report: Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins for a late-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL season is around the corner and teams are trimming down their rosters as players are either cut or traded for compensation. The Baltimore Ravens made a move Saturday to get something in return for a versatile offensive lineman.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Nate McCrary a dynamic addition at running back

The Denver Broncos surprisingly claimed a rookie running back off of waivers, stealing Nate McCrary from the Baltimore Ravens. What does he bring?. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made an interesting comment after the team finalized its initial 53-man roster about a desire to improve the “team speed”. That was obviously emphasized throughout the 2021 offseason, Paton’s first on the job in the NFL as a GM.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins Roster Cutdown

This past Tuesday, August 24th, was the NFL’s deadline for the teams to make their second cutdown to 80 players. In Miami’s case, it is 81 due to the international player on the roster, guard Durval Queiroz Neto. The players Miami released were all from one side of the ball, the offense. The players cut from the team were three wide receivers and one offensive lineman.
NFLThe Phinsider

Falcons at Dolphins 2021 2021 Preseason Week 2: What to watch for Miami

Ahead of last weekend’s Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears game, we took a look at five bubble players who could use a strong performance for Miami in the first preseason game. This week, we move to preseason week two and things start to shift a little from bubble watch to getting starters ready for the regular season. There are still plenty of room for bubble players to make an impact and force their way onto the regular-season roster, but it is also time to start to see what the 2021 version of the Dolphins could be.
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimorein exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Mancz joined the Ravens practice squad on Jan. 12, 2021. He played in...

