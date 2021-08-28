Locations for proposed Lodi access center to be discussed

The City of Lodi will host a public meeting next week to discuss three possible locations for its proposed access center.

The meeting will be held in Kirst Hall at Hutchins Street Square on Sept. 2 from 7-9 p.m. The locations to be discussed will be the vacant commercial property at 710 N. Sacramento St., the Auto Center Drive side of Pixley Slough, and a piece of surplus property on Century Boulevard near Salas Park.

Pixley Slough will replace a piece of city-owned property on Thurman Road as a potential site, the city said, after it was determined the latter was environmentally challenging.

A portion of the Thurman Street property is intended to expand electric utility infrastructure, the city said.

The property at 710 N. Sacramento St. was initially intended to be approved at a Lodi City Council meeting last month until nearby property owners submitted a petition opposing the project.

Those opposed said the project would attract more homeless to the area, who would most likely loiter in front of their businesses and cause blight and vandalism.

The proposed site was once home to Accurate Air Engineering, and is being sold for $2.5 million. Nearby property owners and Lodi Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said a private investment group has shown interest in buying the site for a potential indoor recreation facility.

The city said 47 of the 128 sites it owns met the minimum acreage requirement of 1.4 acres for the access center. Of those 47 properties, only 13 were not committed to another use in the future. And of those 13, only five locations met the minimum requirements for the access center, the city said.

Those requirements included close proximity to resources, necessities and public transportation.

Three of those five sites were eliminated due to environmental concerns, leaving Pixley Slough and the Century Boulevard surplus property as possible locations, the city said.

Other properties evaluated that did not meet minimum requirements will be described by staff during next week’s meeting.

Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing of six feet, and a facemask must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, the city said. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance.

All questions and comments will be fielded after the presentation, and will be held to three minutes per speaker, the city said.

For more information, contact the Community Development Department, Neighborhood Services Division at NeighborhoodServices@lodi.gov. For updates on the access center engagement process, visit www.lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.