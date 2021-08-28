Cancel
College Sports

Ervin expected to start for Huskers at running back

By Michael Bruntz
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue freshman running back Gabe Ervin is expected to start the game for Nebraska on Saturday, according to the Huskers Sports Network. Ervin also went through warmups with Nebraska's top offense before Saturday's game. Ervin, a freshman from Buford, Georgia, enrolled in January and went through spring practice with the...

