TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's soccer team (3-1-0) defeated Southern Miss (2-2-0) in double overtime on Sunday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. The two squads battled for 107 continuous minutes until sophomore midfielder Felicia Knox scored a golden goal to put the Crimson Tide up 3-2. Despite creating multiple chances in the opening minutes of play, Alabama sat tied 0-0 until the 29th minute. Defender Bella Scaturro dribbled the ball into the attacking third, working her way to the top of the box to send a shot through the goalkeeper's hands and into the back of the net. Alabama exited the half, leading 11-5 in shots.