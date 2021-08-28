Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Us to see 10% inflation and another possible Delta Covina lockdown

By Artouious Art Swenson
indybay.org
 7 days ago

Dr. Swenson warns do not go into debt. Try to pay down debt. Save some cash and keep it at home. Stock up on shelf stable foods. If you can buy some silver and gold. As inflation grips the Nation silver and gold will not devalue. But your US dollars will. If there is another lockdown expect inflation to possible reach close to 20%.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Dollars#Gold#Silver#Delta#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Inflation Is All Around Us

We are seeing an explosion in prices around the world, and the Fed is rather pleased about it. Well, they are not totally pleased but satisfied to a point. It's been said for a decade that the Fed had been wanting to see some inflation creep into the economy but it has been nascent for years. But isn't it odd that the chief inflation fighter (the Fed), with a track record of 42 years and growing would want to see inflation rising? It certainly makes one scratch their heads.
BusinessCBS News

U.S. consumer spending stalled in July as inflation and Delta variant surged

Growth in U.S. consumer spending slowed in July to a modest increase of 0.3%, a sign many Americans are growing more cautious as COVID-19 cases surge. The July increase in spending was down sharply from a 1.1% rise in June, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Experts said the pullback suggests the Delta variant of the coronavirus is crimping consumer spending, the driving force in the economy.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Inflation: The Pickpocket Among Us

Inflation is the economic equivalent of a human pickpocket, anonymous and unnoticed amid a crowd of revelers, sneaks close and pilfers the purses of the unwary. "Inflation Accelerates Again in June as Economic Recovery Continues." So reads the headline on July 13, 2021, daily edition of Wall Street Journal. The Federal Reserve's July Monetary Policy Report suggests that the current jump in the rate is due to "likely still temporary upward pressure on inflation has come from prices for goods experiencing supply chain bottlenecks." The International Monetary Fund forecasts a similar cause of inflation and forecasts global inflation will moderate (for industrialized countries) to around the 3.0 -3.5% rate, about 50% greater than the U.S. projections.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations bounce off monthly low

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, recovered from one-month top to 2.30% on by the end of Tuesday’s North American session, off multi-day bottom flashed the previous day. The receding inflation expectations join recently downbeat US data...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Books & Literatureindybay.org

Power, Profit and Prestige

PHONG BUI (RAIL): You once affirmed the two great twin pathologies of Western modernity as authoritarianism, which can easily become totalitarianism, and colonialism. PHILIP S. GOLUB: Yes. Arendt, in the Origins of Totalitarianism, tries, with difficulty, to work out the relationship between imperialism and totalitarianism, Nazism in particular. She emphasizes the direct lineage between the genocidal colonial practices of the German imperial state under Wilhelm II and Belgium under Leopold II in Africa and 20th century totalitarianism, distinguishing it from what she calls the bureaucratic colonialism of the United Kingdom. I try to show in the book that the distinction between the two is far less sharp than Arendt makes it out to be. Even if unintended, there were genocidal impacts of colonial and imperial expansion by even the most liberal democratic Western states. I emphasize in particular the way in which both John Stuart Mill and Alexis de Tocqueville, the two preeminent theorists of liberalism in the 19th century, operated a radical division between the civilized and the “barbarians,” Mill characterizing the latter as being outside of history and requiring despotic rule. These visions operate based on an ontological distinction between “advanced” and “primitive” peoples. When you do that, you open the way for the limitless violence of the master-slave relationship, in its various manifestations.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy