Explore Incredibly Beautiful Conway Valley Scenery On This Train Ride In New Hampshire

We’ll never turn down the opportunity to enjoy a fun hike outdoors, but sometimes the best way to appreciate the landscape is by simply looking at it. That means no effort exerted and no work put in. We’re talking about the kind of day where the only thing expected of you is to sit back and enjoy the ride. And the best way to do that is this train ride!

The Conway Scenic Railway in North Conway offers a variety of train rides through the area offering passengers the chance to take in the landscape on trips ranging from one hour to more five hours! Each one leaves from this Victorian station built in 1874.

All of the trips are beautiful, but for those looking for a journey that's on the shorter side the Conway Valley Train is the perfect option.

The route leaves from North Conway traveling 11 miles round-trip through the region.

The view are incredible, taking in both mountains and fields.

And in the fall, there's no better way to appreciate the foliage.

Each ride can be enjoyed in either first or coach class. Both are lovely.

The first class setting will vary depending on the train, but each offers a more private way to travel.

Coach on the Conway Valley ride is beautiful and offers the feel of a real vintage train ride.

The entire Conway Valley voyage lasts about 55 minutes making it great for those traveling with children.

Anyone who appreciates great views and the scenic landscape of New Hampshire will love this train ride. And it's short enough that you have plenty of time to enjoy some of the other local sights in North Conway.

The Conway Scenic Railroad Conway Valley Ride takes place daily until the end of October when the schedule changes and the train runs only on weekends through mid-November. You can learn more about it by checking out the website or following them on Facebook . They can be reached on 603- 356-5251 .

If you’re the type that prefers to see the state by putting in some sweat equity, we love the idea of a paddle. The best kayaking lake in New Hampshire is one you may never have heard of !

The post Explore Incredibly Beautiful Conway Valley Scenery On This Train Ride In New Hampshire appeared first on Only In Your State .