Cruise-in delivers 'normal' to those who need it

Hundreds of cars descend on the Clackamas County Event Center fairgrounds Saturday for the Cutsforth's Cruise-In.

If there was space to be had in the east and north parts of the fairgrounds in Canby on Saturday, it was hard to find.

What you would find were hundreds of classic cars glimmering in the morning air as the annual Cutsforth's Cruise-In got back to a little more of a traditional event at the Clackamas County Event Center.

After last year's drive-thru event, this year's cruise-in returned to a walk-thru event, featuring food, music and people simply strolling through lines and lines of classic cars waiting to be appreciated on a Saturday morning.

It was a welcome return to a sense of "normal" for those who were on hand early.

"Look at all these cars and all these people," Happy Valley's Ted Thompson said. "The great thing about it being here at the fairgrounds is there's a lot more room, so the social distancing aspect is kind of built in. I'm tickled to death to be back at this event and looking at some pretty spectacular cars. Great way to spend my Saturday morning."

Thompson's feelings were echoed by several cruise-in attendees, who noted that it seemed that this was the kind of event people needed at this point.

"People need to get out and feel a sense of freedom that (COVID-19) has kind of taken away," Wilsonville's Allison Cremins noted. "The precautions are there, I hope a lot of vaccinations are here, but people are, whether they realize it or not, kind of taking it easy in terms of big groups. And that helps with any stress I might have had. These cars are so beautiful, and the care these folks take with them — I just appreciate their beauty and the chance to get out and see them."

Cars and spectators continued to stream into the fairgrounds as the event opened. The cruise-in, which ran until 2 p.m., featured the KISN Good Guys playing classic music, Brett Lulich and Ray and Rebecca Hardiman performing from the main stage throughout the day.