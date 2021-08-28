Pikeville first responders rescue man in Cut-Through

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call of a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Ky. 2061 in Pike County at approximately 10:29 a.m. on Aug. 16. Upon arrival and thorough investigation, according to a statement from KSP, troopers discovered 20-year-old Jacob Fitch of Louisa was operating a 1991 Chevrolet pickup while traveling South on Ky. 2061, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2001 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer traveling in the northbound lane, the statement said. Fitch was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. A passenger from the pickup was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Det. Mark Branham.