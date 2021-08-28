WATCH: Deputy uses defibrillator to save student who collapsed at Florida school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A school resource deputy is being recognized for his life-saving actions after a student collapsed at a high school in Florida. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was seen breathing irregularly before he collapsed to the ground in an outdoor area on the campus of Wharton High School in Tampa on Aug. 17. School staffers were flagged down by another student who alerted them to the unresponsive teen.