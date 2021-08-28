Blunt Blades held by Luton as winless start to season continues
Sheffield United were left still searching for their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season after hanging on for a goalless draw at Luton. The Blades have struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier following their relegation last season and never looked like ending their quest for a victory at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters produced a dominant second-half display that was only lacking a goal.www.fourfourtwo.com
