Blunt Blades held by Luton as winless start to season continues

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield United were left still searching for their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season after hanging on for a goalless draw at Luton. The Blades have struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier following their relegation last season and never looked like ending their quest for a victory at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters produced a dominant second-half display that was only lacking a goal.

