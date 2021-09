Steve Clarke insists team shape rather than personnel was behind Scotland’s dismal first-half performance in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen.With right-sided defenders Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson unable to make the trip for Covid-19 reasons, Clarke sprung a surprise by moving his captain Andy Robertson to right wing-back with Kieran Tierney on the left.Two goals in 15 minutes from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle had the Scots on the ropes and they struggled for the rest of the half.Clarke brought on striker Lyndon Dykes for centre-back Scott McKenna, moved Ryan Fraser back to right wing-back, returned...