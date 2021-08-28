Update: Hurricane Ida will bring rain to northern Cumberland Plateau

Here comes Hurricane Ida. Ida is currently a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. She is rocketing northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 16 mph. Now that the storm is over the open waters of the Gulf, rapid intensification is expected, and Ida is very likely to make landfall as a major hurricane. With little wind shear to contend with and bathtub-warm waters in the GOMEX, conditions are near perfect for storm development.