Kevin Love has “no interest” in discussing contract buyout with Cavaliers
I can give you 60.2 million reasons Kevin Love is not looking for a contract buyout. After the three-team trade that brought Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, rumors about the Cavaliers talking buyout with Love started to surface but were immediately shot down by the team. Now Love’s agent reached out to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN to emphasize that Love is not talking about or even thinking buyout.nba.nbcsports.com
