When we last saw the Third Street Saints, they were (probably) making plans to take over the galaxy and/or finding a way out of Hell. Suffice it to say, things in the Saints Row series of open-world games had gotten weird and grandiose enough that the next entry has been confirmed to be a full reboot. Saints Row, which is set for a February 25 release date, is about a whole new cast of characters, and set in a brand-new city in the American southwest.