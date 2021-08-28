Cancel
NFL

Panthers, Dolphins emerge as frontrunners for Deshaun Watson as trade talks heat up

By Eliot Shorr Parks
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Per Mike Florio of ProfootballTalk on NBC Sports, the Texans are moving closer to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson with the Panthers and Dolphins emerging as frontrunners.

www.audacy.com

