Drew Barrymore dresses as ‘Never Been Kissed’ character 22 years after movie’s release

Drew Barrymore shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Here’s what to know about the actress’ kids. Drew Barrymore began her career in the 1980s as a child star, capturing the hearts of film-goers with her role as Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 adventure sci-fi film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The actress has since gone on to star in a series of other cult classic films, including Scream, Never Been Kissed, and Whip It. Now 46, Drew’s life has only flourished after childhood obstacles, including drug and alcohol addiction. The actress now headlines her own CBS talkshow The Drew Barrymore Show and runs a lifestyle empire, launching home line Drew Barrymore Flower Home and her own magazine, DREW.