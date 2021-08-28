Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drew Barrymore dresses as ‘Never Been Kissed’ character 22 years after movie’s release

By Johnny Lopez
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

Josie Grossie is back in action! Earlier this week, Drew Barrymore took a nostalgic turn and revisited her classic character from the 1999 film “Never Been Kissed.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Never Been Kissed#Television#Prom Dress#The Daily Mail#Drewbarrymore#Audacy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore’s Daughter Olive Designs Flower Girl Dresses for Will Kopelman’s Wedding: Photos

Cute as can be! On Saturday, August 28, Will Kopelman tied the knot with Alexandra Michler — and the new couple had some of the cutest flower girls in the game. Kopelman’s daughters, Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with ex-wife Drew Barrymore, spread petals down the aisle wearing the prettiest ivory dresses from Brock Collection. Michler’s sister, Jill Kargman, shared a series of images from the ceremony, which took place in Massachusetts, via Instagram.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing. The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drew Barrymore Shares Stunning New Makeup-Free Selfie: A ‘Raw & Calm’ Moment — Photo

Drew Barrymore went au naturale for a stunning new Instagram photo that she shared on Aug. 21. Drew Barrymore, 46, took to Instagram on Aug. 21 to share a “raw and calm thoughtful moment” that she experienced recently, and we’re glad she did. The talk show host, who’s currently enjoying a much-deserved summer break from her day job, posted a new make-up free selfie, and she looks completely relaxed.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Drew Barrymore’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Rarely Seen Daughters

Drew Barrymore shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Here’s what to know about the actress’ kids. Drew Barrymore began her career in the 1980s as a child star, capturing the hearts of film-goers with her role as Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 adventure sci-fi film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The actress has since gone on to star in a series of other cult classic films, including Scream, Never Been Kissed, and Whip It. Now 46, Drew’s life has only flourished after childhood obstacles, including drug and alcohol addiction. The actress now headlines her own CBS talkshow The Drew Barrymore Show and runs a lifestyle empire, launching home line Drew Barrymore Flower Home and her own magazine, DREW.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore's daily diet revealed: how she lost 20lbs

Drew Barrymore is the first to admit that her weight loss hasn't come easy. In fact, she once revealed that she "trained like a mother" to lose 20lbs after welcoming her daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven. The E.T. star confessed it is difficult for her to maintain her desired...
CelebritiesPopculture

Drew Barrymore Transforms Into One of Her Most Beloved Movie Characters

She's not Josie Grossie anymore! Drew Barrymore decided to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of one of her most beloved romantic comedies, Never Been Kissed, by dressing up in the awkward prom dress that her character Josie wears at a pivotal part of the film. PEOPLE has the pictures of Barrymore in New York City on Thursday in the pink dress, although it's unclear if it's for a project — perhaps a bit for the upcoming season of The Drew Barrymore Show? — or just an eccentric celebration.
Beauty & Fashiondistrictchronicles.com

Drew Barrymore’s ex Will Kopelman marries Alexandra Michler

Maybe second time’s the charm for Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband Will Kopelman. The art consultant, 34, married fiancée Alexandra “Allie” Michler at Sankaty Head Beach Club in Nantucket, Mass., Saturday. Kopelman confirmed the news by sharing a stunning photo to Instagram with his bride, 34, in front of a lighthouse. “8.28.21,”...
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Drew Barrymore's Exclusive Walmart Kitchenware Line is So Beautiful

Along with being a talented actress and host of the Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore is a loving mother and home designer. Her first houseware line, the Flower Home line, was lovely and affordable, consisting of throw pillows, wallpapers and other classy home decor. Her latest Walmart kitchenware collection, Beautiful, came out in April 2021 and truly lives up to its name.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Drew Barrymore Has Two of These Classic Wicker Mirrors in Her Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While showing off her new Flower Beauty lipstick on Instagram last month, Drew Barrymore gave followers a sneak peek into one of her bathrooms (where you’ll notice how she controversially folds her towels, by the way).

Comments / 0

Community Policy