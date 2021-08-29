Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

‘A Time For Concern’: Northern Colorado Hospitals Near Capacity As Delta Variant Surges

By Dillon Thomas
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts, elected officials and others are warning of a drastic increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in northern Colorado to the point Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is calling it a “time for concern.”  CBS4’s Dillon Thomas has learned multiple hospitals in the region are at, or near, capacity due to COVID-19 cases.

The Delta variant of the virus is surging throughout the United States, and northern Colorado isn’t exempt.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Smith said 100% of ICU beds in Larimer County were filled, citing a briefing from Larimer County’s health director.

“Here in (northern Colorado) all of our hospitals are almost at capacity. We have people holding in our emergency rooms. We have rooms in our ICU where we have two patients instead of one,” said Marilyn Schaefer, North Region Director for Respiratory Therapy at UCHealth.

For the first time some of UCHealth’s hospitals in the region are having to double up patients in ICU rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxeOU_0bfqQaJr00

(credit: CBS)

Schaefer said UCHealth is now borrowing ventilators from outside entities to ensure it is prepared for potential future demand. After the vaccines were made available to the general public, health experts hoped the pressures on local hospitals would lighten. However, in recent weeks, hospitalizations have more than doubled for many hospitals.

“We were all really hopeful that we were on the downslope of the virus and could get things back to normal. But, as it turned out, our numbers have significantly increased. Our positivity rates have really started to trend in a direction that makes the health care community uneasy,” Schaefer said.

Smith encouraged his social media followers to get vaccinated in order to avoid hospitalization and further spread, noting the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfa5P_0bfqQaJr00

(credit: CBS)

“All vaccines come with some risk of side effects and the COVID vaccines are no different. Thankfully, the side effects of the current COVID vaccines have been statistically low overall,” Smith wrote. “The one factor that I’m seeing that is affecting this trend is vaccination. Those who have been vaccinated, while not 100% protected are still much less likely to suffer severe symptoms resulting in the need for critical care. If you’ve questioned the efficacy of these vaccines or if you didn’t consider the vaccine to be as critical to you because you were middle aged or younger, now may be the time to reconsider that decision as this variant is demonstrating much more of an impact on you than the earlier variant.”

Comments / 32

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Health
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Delta, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Colo#Cbs4#Icu#Uchealth#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Colorado StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Colorado State9News

14 Colorado schools report new COVID outbreaks as students return

DENVER — Fourteen K-12 schools across the state have reported new COVID-19 outbreaks as school begins, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). A total of 17 coronavirus cases have been reported among school staff members, while 115 have been reported among...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Explains How To Protect Yourself As Delta Variant Continues To Spread

(CBS4)– As the Delta variant continues to spread in Colorado, you may have questions about how to protect yourself. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida sat down with Jim Benemann on CBSN Denver to talk about some of the most pressing coronavirus topics.(credit: CBS) The Biden administration is recommending a booster shot for those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The recommendation is to get it eight months after your second dose. “Six to eight months out, you begin to have a little waning of immune protection and therefore you are more prone to mild or moderate disease,” says Dr....
Public HealthWestword

There's a New Worst Colorado Place for the COVID Delta Variant

The Delta variant continues to be the dominant COVID-19 strain in Colorado, and has now been confirmed in sixty of the state's 64 counties. And while Mesa County, on the Western Slope, has been the variant's epicenter for months, it's now been surpassed by El Paso County, Colorado's most populous county, according to the 2020 Census.
Illinois StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Illinois hospitals overwhelmed by Delta variant; according to state

SPRINGFIELD,Ill.– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says hospitals across the state are being overwhelmed by Delta variant cases. During a Thursday press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker said the regions in the state with the lowest vaccination rates, like southern and east-central Illinois, are where there are fewer hospitals and lower hospital capacity.
Gainesville, GAfox5atlanta.com

Delta variant surge taking mental, physical toll on hospital staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The COVID-19 delta variant is more aggressive, more transmissible and health experts say, as numbers continue to climb at an alarming rate. Elizabeth Larkins, Executive Director of Medical Nursing Services at Northeast Georgia Health System, led the media on a tour of Northeast Georgia Medical Center's COVID ICU unit Monday in Gainesville.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

Natural Immunity vs. Immunity Through Vaccination Against COVID-19

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Colorado Statecpr.org

WATCH: Gov. Polis Provides Update On COVID-19 In Colorado

This story has been updated to reflect the new start time of 2:30 p.m. Gov. Jared Polis provided an update to residents on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m. This month, thousands of kids across the state going back to school for in-person...

Comments / 0

Community Policy