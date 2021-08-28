Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Bardet wins Vuelta’s 14th stage, Eiking limits the damage

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PICO VILLUERCAS, Spain (AP) — Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday, while Odd Christian Eiking did well to limit the damage to his overall lead.

Bardet, a three-time stage winner at the Tour de France, claimed his first win at the Spanish race after dropping the last of his companions in a breakaway on the day’s third and final climb.

The French rider for DSM won the 165.7-kilometer (103-mile) route in western Spain in 4 hours, 20 minutes, 36 seconds. It was the 30-year-old Bardet’s first win at a Grand Tour since the 2017 Tour de France.

“No one wanted to commit in the breakaway, so I had a really hard time to catch the riders at the front,” Bardet said. “But at the end I think we played it smartly with my sports director, who told me exactly when to attack.”

Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic was able to reduce the advantage of surprise leader Eiking by a few seconds. Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, ensured that he will wear the red jersey for a fifth consecutive day after clinging to the tail end of the group of the hardiest general classification riders as the pace picked up on the final ascent.

Eiking leads Guillaume Martin by 54 seconds, Roglic by 1:36, and Enric Mas by 2:11.

The breakaway group of 18 riders, none in contention for the overall lead, opened up a large gap over the peloton early on. The stage went over two mountain passes before it finished atop the category-one Pico Villuercas.

Nicolas Prodhomme led the race by a minute as he started the final 14-kilometer (8.6-mile) climb. But he quickly lost the advantage. Bardet powered past him and fellow pursuer Andrey Zeits with 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) left.

The race stays in the western mountains on Sunday when riders face 197.5 kilometers (122.7 miles) and four climbs between Navalmoral de la Mata and El Barraco.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Guillaume Martin
Person
Romain Bardet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tour De France#Ap#Spanish#French#Dsm#Grand Tour#Norwegian#Intermarche Wanty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Miguel Ángel López soars to stage 18 victory on monstrous Altu d'El Gamoniteiru at Vuelta a España

Miguel Ángel López took stage 19 victory on the Altu d'El Gamoniteiru at the Vuelta a España as race leader Primož Roglič gained time on everyone else yet again. López (Movistar) went clear on the final climb with around 6km to go with some of the race's hardest gradients still to come. He immediately gapped the group of favourites from which he attacked, catching and dropping lone leader David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates).
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 18 – Live coverage

Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 18 of the Vuelta a España. It's time for the queen stage in the terrible Asturias mountains. As the riders gather for the roll-out of Salas, it's time to prepare for another terrible mountain stage. The riders are on the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España: Clément Champoussin wins stage 20

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) claimed the biggest victory of his career on a dramatic penultimate stage of the Vuelta a España, which saw Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) tumble off the overall podium and storm out of the race entirely. Champoussin was part of a large breakaway that built a lead...
CyclingNBC Sports

Roglic wins Vuelta Stage 11 as Eiking holds on to overall lead

VALDEPENAS DE JAEN, Spain — Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in southern...
CyclingNBC Sports

Cort Nielsen bags another win, Eiking keeps Vuelta lead

CORDOBA, Spain — Magnus Cort Nielsen earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead. Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route and stayed ahead of Andrea Gagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length.
CyclingKansas City Star

Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash

Michael Storer won his second stage in this year's Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic falling in the final descent and losing the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic quickly got back on his bike but he and the other top contenders couldn't keep up with the breakaway...
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Michael Storer wins Stage 10 at 2021 La Vuelta a Espana

Michael Storer has won his second stage at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana with Stage 10 on Aug. 24. Western Australian rider Michael Storer has stormed the competition to win Stage 10 of 2021 La Vuelta a Espana, his second La Vuelta stage win. He is now the second...
CyclingThe Guardian

Primoz Roglic claims stage 11 of Vuelta to close gap on Odd Christian Eiking

Primoz Roglic claimed victory on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España. The Jumbo-Visma rider and defending champion, who surrendered the leader’s red jersey on Tuesday after crashing, produced an emphatic attack on the final steep ramps of the 133.6km stage from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén. Odd Christian Eiking...
Cyclingflobikes.com

Odd Christian Eiking Leads Vuelta a España After Stage 10 Upset

Norway's Odd Christian Eiking took the overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after a mass breakaway made it home almost 12 minutes ahead of the main pack. The stage itself was won by DSM rider Michael Storer, his second victory on this Vuelta, on a tangled day that caused a major shake up in the rankings.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Eiking defends Vuelta a España lead against the odds

There was a point halfway up the Pico Villuercas climb on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España when it all looked to be over for race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux). France's Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), his closest rival on GC, split off the front of the GC contenders'...
CyclingBBC

Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage 11

Defending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won stage 11 to reduce the gap to leader Odd Christian Eiking. Norwegian Eiking took the red jersey from Roglic on Wednesday when the Slovenian crashed during stage 10. Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux's Eiking holds a 58-second lead over second place Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin,...
CyclingThe Guardian

Sénéchal sprints to ‘crazy’ Vuelta stage win after teammate Jakobsen’s flat tyre

Florian Sénéchal sprinted to an unlikely maiden Grand Tour stage victory in stage 13 of the Vuelta a España on Friday as Odd Christian Eiking stayed in the red jersey. The Frenchman, traditionally a one-day classics specialist, was working with his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates to set up Fabio Jakobsen for the sprint finish, but the Dutchman suffered a flat tyre and urged Sénéchal to push for the win instead.
Cyclingabc17news.com

Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

ALTU D’EL GAMONITEIRU, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains. Roglic finished second in the demanding 18th stage behind Miguel Ángel López. López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the stage that crested three mountain passes before a finish atop a beyond-category summit. Roglic dropped Enric Mas and Egan Bernal over the final meters to finish second, 14 seconds behind López. Roglic increased his lead in the general classification over Mas to 2:20 minutes with three stages to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy