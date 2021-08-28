Minshew Mania moves on as Jaguars trade beloved QB to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Minshew now enters a QB room with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco and will likely take over the QB 3 position on the depth chart. What does this mean of the Eagles roster and how much faith do the Eagles have in Jalen Hurts? Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Eagles trade and more on this edition of Eagles Now. Get all the latest Eagles news and rumors and SUBSCRIBE to Eagles Now by Chat Sports! https://www.youtube.com/EaglesNow?sub... Philadelphia Eagles News and Rumors roll into the weekend following the Eagles 31-31 tie vs the New York Jets on Friday night.