Minshew Mania moves on as Jaguars trade beloved QB to Eagles
Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.keyt.com
Comments / 0