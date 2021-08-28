Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minshew Mania moves on as Jaguars trade beloved QB to Eagles

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Ap#The Jacksonville Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars sign Devin Smith after trading Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are making major moves ahead of next month's season opener and stealing some of college football's opening-weekend thunder along with them. Shortly after trading quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars announced the signing of former Ohio State wide receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles QB depth chart after Gardner Minshew trade

Here’s what the Philadelphia Eagles QBs situation is after the Gardner Minshew trade shook some things up a week before the season starts. As Philadelphia Eagles fans attempt to invest more and more in a future that involves Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback, Howie Roseman and the front office continue to throw them curveballs.
NFLfastphillysports.com

FLACCO SUCKS, SO EAGLES SHOULD TRADE FOR QB GARDNER MINSHEW!

Joe Flacco was so bad last Thursday as Jalen Hurts last-minute replacement that it is obvious he cannot be Hurts’ back-up. He’s too old and he has nothing left in an arm that once was very good. And, if you watched the Jags-Saints last night, you saw Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew...
NFLinquirer.com

Eagles trade for quarterback Gardner Minshew, send Jacksonville Jaguars conditional late-round draft pick

The Eagles strengthened their backup quarterback depth Saturday, trading a conditional late-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for quarterback Gardner Minshew. The pick is a conditional sixth-rounder in the 2022 draft that becomes a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of the team’s offensive snaps in three games this season, according to an NFL source. The Eagles also released third-string quarterback Nick Mullens in a corresponding move.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles Trade For QB Gardner Minshew + More Philadelphia Eagles News & Rumors After TIE vs. NY Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Minshew now enters a QB room with Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco and will likely take over the QB 3 position on the depth chart. What does this mean of the Eagles roster and how much faith do the Eagles have in Jalen Hurts? Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Eagles trade and more on this edition of Eagles Now. Get all the latest Eagles news and rumors and SUBSCRIBE to Eagles Now by Chat Sports! https://www.youtube.com/EaglesNow?sub... Philadelphia Eagles News and Rumors roll into the weekend following the Eagles 31-31 tie vs the New York Jets on Friday night.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Here’s what the Gardner Minshew trade means for Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and the Eagles’ ‘quarterback factory’

There was no reason for Jalen Hurts or Joe Flacco to be surprised, or even resentful, that the Eagles traded for a quarterback who has had significant starting experience. After all, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman famously used the term “quarterback factory” to describe his philosophy after the 2020 draft, when he picked Jalen Hurts in the second round even though Carson Wentz, at the time, was ensconced as the franchise quarterback.
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon offers scouting report on former foe-turned-Philly QB Gardner Minshew

It’s easy to understand why two former Indianapolis Colts coaches would want former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew on the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon got a front-row seat to watch Minshew at his best in the AFC South. In the two games that Minshew played against the Colts during his two-year stint with the Jaguars, Jacksonville was 2-0 and the quarterback threw for 468 passing yards and six touchdowns, while completing 78% of his passes and only tossing one interception.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...
NFLFox News

Eagles 2021 season simulation predicts which QB will fare better – Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation appears to be set in stone – at least for the first week of the season. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starter for the team’s first game of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was given the starting job but might have some pressure on him to perform well since second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now backing him up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy