Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why 'Cruelty Squad' Is a More Effective Cyberpunk Game Than 'Cyberpunk 2077'

By Steven Waynick
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk is a genre that has experienced a bit of a renaissance in gaming as of late. Cyberpunk 2077 may have generated a mountain of controversy, but its financial success in spite of its many issues is a testament to the genre’s popularity. But while many recent games have successfully adopted the aesthetic of the cyberpunk genre, it’s debatable how well some games truly embody the themes of cyberpunk. Cyberpunk 2077 certainly captures the look of the genre, but there are times when it feels almost too appealing. When standing in the gorgeously rendered Night City, surrounded by flashing advertisements and sleek skyscrapers towering overhead, it’s hard not to be in awe of your surroundings and the world as a whole. Body mods that can turn you into a half-mechanical demigod, braindances that allow you to experience any scenario you want from the safety of your mind, hover cars whizzing by overhead - the game never quite shakes that feeling of "I may not want to live here, but it would be cool as hell to visit." This isn’t a criticism per se, but it does result in the game trending more towards more traditional sci-fi rather than cyberpunk.

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Game Feel#Game Mechanics#Cruelty Squad#Sci Fi#Cruelty Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
Related
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Rebalance Megamod is available for download

Modder ‘Scissors123454321’ has released a full gameplay rebalance megamod for Cyberpunk 2077. This mod attempts to overhaul numerous aspects of the game, such as the AI, armors, perks, melee, player stats, weapons and more. Additionally, it brings numerous gameplay tweaks and enhancements. Going into more details, Scissors123454321 has tried to...
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Defends New DLC

A huge new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week, complete with new DLC, all of which was free. Despite this, players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game were divided over the update, with some taking umbrage with the aforementioned DLC, which included an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand and a few cosmetic items. In other words, nothing crazy, and nothing like CD Projekt Red has promised players will get with the two expansions. Still, many players were quick to complain about both the update and the DLC, which prompted a developer on the game to defend it.
Video GamesNME

Datamine of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ hints multiplayer might still be on the way

A datamine of the new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 appears to reveal that multiplayer and two expansions are still coming to the game. According to YouTuber Tyler McVicker (as reported by VGC), the files in the latest Cyberpunk update reveal multiple references to possible future updates. Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.3 was a huge overhaul, introducing cosmetic DLC for the first time, as well as bug fixes and quality-of-life upgrades.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get Two Expansions, Multiplayer Still in the Works – Rumour

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has had its work cut out for it in terms of bringing the game up to an acceptable level of quality, and since its rough launch in December 2020, the open world RPG has received a few major updates to fix some of its biggest issues. Most recently, patch 1.3 was released for the game, bringing a massive list of fixes and also adding free DLC to the game, though as it turns out, it may also have been hiding details on more things currently in the works at the Polish developer.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Tilt-Shifting Cyberpunk 2077 into Miniature #ArtTuesday

You’re probably familiar with the tilt-shift technique of miniature faking. It turns out you can use tilt-shift on even totally synthetic environments. Like the worlds of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, and Fallout New Vegas. Here’s more from Kotaku:. Flurdeh is a YouTube channel that takes video games and applies a...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 datamine uncovers new multiplayer, expansion mentions

Last week, CD Projekt Red launched the version 1.3 update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update shipped a very long list of fixes across multiple areas of the game, with quests and gigs, in particular, getting a sizable heaping of changes. Now that the update has been out for a little while, dataminers are beginning to dig in to see what they can find, and as it turns out, they’re finding some rather big references.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Glitchpunk Early Access Impressions: Retro Grand Theft Cyberpunk

When you put Grand Theft Auto 2 and some cyberpunk goodness together, you get this retro little gem called Glitchpunk. Developed by Dark Lord with publishing by Daedalic Entertainment, this top-down action title has officially entered Early Access on Steam. With the first city being playable for enthusiastic fans, there’s already plenty to see and acknowledge about the game. Here are our Early Access impressions on Glitchpunk.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Cyberpunk 2077' Could Challenge 'GTA Online' Because Of This Newly Uncovered Content

Polish gaming studio CD Projekt Red could still release the canceled "Cyberpunk 2077" project multiplayer campaign and other DLCs, according to recent datamining activity. "Cyberpunk 2077" received the Update 1.3 last week and rolled out over 40 GB of changes. Based on the analysis of dataminer and content creator Tyler McVicker, the most recent update, which is the game's biggest patch so far, has brought significant changes to "Cyberpunk 2077" and its engine.
Video Gamesleedaily.com

Cyberpunk 2077: New DLC Latest Update

Cyberpunk 2077 was first released in December 2020, the PC version of the game was built and it was sufficient but definitely not the finished product. On the contrary, the condition of the game was very different and you can say PS4 and Xbox versions of this game were definitely disasters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy