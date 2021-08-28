Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Ravens send OL Greg Mancz to Dolphins

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are getting some help on the offensive line after reaching a deal to acquire Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Saturday. Mancz, 29, can play at center or either guard position, giving the Dolphins some flexibility along the line. The Ravens reportedly are including a...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Espn#The England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins make multiple roster moves

The Miami Dolphins made four roster moves on Tuesday, including the release of three players and the placing of Lynn Bowden Jr. on the team’s injured reserve list. Among the three players released, the most prominent is wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who has spent the majority of his career with the Dolphins since being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Miami Dolphins make trade for Baltimore Ravens lineman

The Miami Dolphins acquired former Houston Texans center Greg Mancz in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. To complete the move, the Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Because the move was made before the start of the regular season, Biegel is not eligible to return this season.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

The Same Old Dolphins Show: Tua Shines, OL Improves, & Eguavoen Eats (Preseason Week 2 Takeaways)

On this episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW, Aaron and Josh return to share their takeaways from the Dolphins big 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 Preseason Week 2. They discuss Tua’s solid performance, the offensive line’s improvement, Sam Eguavoen & Nik Needham dominating, which WRs are likely to make the 53-man roster, whether Jakeem Grant is in the Dolphins’ plans, and how the Dolphins’ workman-like defense continues to get the job done. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins training camp 2021: Why was Greg Little available from Panthers?

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers completed a trade ahead of last week’s roster-cut deadline that sent a seventh-round draft pick from Miami to the Panthers for offensive tackle Greg Little. A 20219 second-round pick, Little has the potential to challenge for a starting role on Miami’s offensive line, or serve as the team’s swing tackle, providing depth on both sides of the line.
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins reportedly trade for veteran NFL center

The Miami Dolphins continue to fortify the team’s troublesome offensive line by trading for veteran center Greg Mancz days before cutting the training camp roster down to 53 players. According to an NFL report, the Dolphins will swap late-round picks in an upcoming NFL draft as compensation for Mancz, who...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Nate McCrary a dynamic addition at running back

The Denver Broncos surprisingly claimed a rookie running back off of waivers, stealing Nate McCrary from the Baltimore Ravens. What does he bring?. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made an interesting comment after the team finalized its initial 53-man roster about a desire to improve the “team speed”. That was obviously emphasized throughout the 2021 offseason, Paton’s first on the job in the NFL as a GM.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Ravens put in waiver claim on Royce Freeman

After J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the Ravens’ final preseason game, head coach John Harbaugh said that he has “full confidence” in the ability of the team’s remaining running backs to handle the job. The confidence they have in Gus Edwards, Ty'Son Williams, and Justice Hill didn’t stop the...
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Trade for OL Mancz and Place LB Biegel on Injured Reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz from Baltimorein exchange for a swap of undisclosed draft picks. The team also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. Mancz joined the Ravens practice squad on Jan. 12, 2021. He played in...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Dolphins emerge as favorites for Deshaun Watson trade

The chatter is building indeed. In the aftermath of our report that talk is mounting in league circles that the Texans could be trading quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Panthers or the Dolphins, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner. Citing an unnamed...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens cut veteran OL Michael Schofield

As the Ravens start to cut their roster down to 53, one established veteran found himself on the chopping block. Baltimore terminated the contract of offensive lineman Michael Schofield, the team announced Monday. As a vested veteran Schofield will now become a free agent who can sign with any team...
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Report Card Vs. Washington

The Ravens beat Washington 37-3 to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason and was 3-of-4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 285 passing yards and touchdown passes to Eric Tomlinson, Binjimen Victor, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy