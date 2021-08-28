Prestige Patron Launched Smart Webcam "AimGoalar" To help Users Work From Home

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2021 / People's life and work forms have changed because of the impact of the pandemic. Long-distance office and working from home have become the trend. However, one still cannot escape the daily meeting schedules even when working from home. Office workers must attend meetings in front of their camera and make sure that their face appears in the image. In order to increase the level of participation, people are tied to the camera but once they are not paying attention, they may still get out of range from the camera. This is impolite in online meetings.