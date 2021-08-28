Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Prestige Patron Launched Smart Webcam "AimGoalar" To help Users Work From Home

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2021 / People's life and work forms have changed because of the impact of the pandemic. Long-distance office and working from home have become the trend. However, one still cannot escape the daily meeting schedules even when working from home. Office workers must attend meetings in front of their camera and make sure that their face appears in the image. In order to increase the level of participation, people are tied to the camera but once they are not paying attention, they may still get out of range from the camera. This is impolite in online meetings.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcams#Software#Ai#Prestige Patron#Usb#Obs#Facebook Live#Google Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Internetknowtechie.com

How to turn off Google’s location tracking

In today’s age of internet advertising, we people have become the products. Many major platforms and websites, like Facebook and Google, thrive off of utilizing our data. They build profiles of individuals by tracking their movements, both physical and on the internet, and sell them to advertisers so they can better target their ads.
Healthdallassun.com

'Smart ICU' to help doctors monitor patients from distance

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/The PRTree): The digital transformation in response to the COVID pandemic would potentially bring us back to the 'non-COVID times', rather it would accelerate the world with advancements despite the crisis. Recently MedAchievers developed the remote monitoring wearable strap and in collaboration with Australian JV Digitology Health tech developed Smart ICU hardware and software suite, the digital monitoring solutions to support the critical care in India, Australia and beyond. Although experts have diverse sets of opinions in regard to the third wave, but still they have urged for greater preparation, at the same time the impact of the second wave still continues to be felt.
TechnologyWashingtonian.com

Video from Smart Home 102: The Future of the Kid-Friendly Smart Home

On Thursday, August 19, Washingtonian brought together experts to discuss the impact that technology can have on the lives of today’s children. From smartphones to smart homes, kids are getting exposed to technology at even earlier ages, and with the global pandemic, more time inside the home can mean more screen time. The conversation explored what parents should consider when thinking about what technology their children need, how a smart home could help children excel, how early is too early for children to use technology, and more.
Technologyprweek.com

Trestle launch helps Eyeo clients find hard-to-reach users

Ad-filtering technology company Eyeo has launched a service to help advertisers connect with hard-to-reach users. Called Trestle, it will unlock more than 225 million users who had been unreachable due to ad blockers. The company said in a statement that internet users largely fall into three categories: the first are...
SoftwareSFGate

Pulseway takes end-user IT support to the next-level with the launch of Client Portal, a smart self-service and self-remediation platform

DUBLIN (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) technology, today announced the launch of its innovative, next-generation end-user support platform, Pulseway Client Portal. Pulseway continues to prove its value to the industry as an innovative and disruptive RMM provider with a laser focus on efficiency and productivity of IT professionals by bringing a leading-edge support platform to empower end-users to immediately resolve their own IT issues without waiting for a technician to become free. This not only reduces pressure on support and IT teams, enabling them to focus on more crucial tasks and issues, it increases end user satisfaction.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon support Dynamic e911 for Work from Home users

Dynamic e911 provides the ability to dynamically detect a Teams user’s location for emergency calling. Today, e911 is available for users in admin configured locations on enterprise networks only. Microsoft has however announced a new feature that will extend the capability to users working remotely from other dynamic locations. With...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Apple is working on letting users send emergency messages from remote locations

Apple’s future iPhone lineup may let users send emergency messages to first responders and contacts when there’s no cellular connectivity, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The report dismisses the widely circulated rumor that the iPhone 13 would support Low Earth Orbit satellite communication connectivity and enable users to text and...
Home & Gardenhunker.com

11 Super Smart Work From Home Setups Seen on Instagram

As more of us are working from home or remotely these days, finding ways to create a space to feel both inspired and productive while an entire household happens around you can be a challenge. After all, not all of us are lucky enough to already have a separate home office where we can close ourselves off from distraction. We saw these chic work from home setups on Instagram and thought they were inspiring solutions no matter how much room you have for Zooms.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Tips for pet parents to help ease the transition out of work from home routines

As millions of employees across the U.S. return to the office, those who are pet parents have some additional concerns beyond missing their favorite furry colleague. We here at WAA sure do! So, what do you need to know and prepare for during this time? Katie Blakeley is the Vice President and Head of Pet insurance for Metlife and she is joining us with more helpful tips.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Display Video Streaming From A Webcam Using Flask

Implement your computer vision solution to the web. Computer vision helps us to see what we cannot see explicitly. With computer vision, we can solve problems like object detection, face recognition, seeing hidden patterns, and many more. Implementing computer vision takes several steps to do. It will be useless if...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

User-Friendly Smart Wall Dimmers

Allterco Robotics has launched the second generation of its popular Shelly Wall Dimmer. The makers of the Shelly smart home products unveil their new wall dimmer designed exclusively for custom electronics. The new device is UL listed and directly connects to in-home Wi-Fi. The dimmer involves a straightforward four-wire installation and automatically calibrates itself based on the type of lightbulb in place. This upgraded Shelly Wall Dimmer will save homeowners valuable installation time and remove the complexities of connecting the system to a smart home device. The wall dimmer boasts its original sleek and contemporary design and features its original stored schedule, timer, and power-on options.
Internetdallassun.com

Forestracker Launches StreaAntena Technology To Expand Website Promotion Service

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / In recent years, in addition to using the Internet to communicate, people also use the Internet to work and shop. Therefore, many brick-and-mortar stores have gradually transformed to sell goods on the Internet. Forestracker, an online marketing consulting firm, understands global trends and launches exclusive StreaAntena technology, connecting various online resources and social media to help promote customers' websites, thereby attracting more visitors and traffic.
Retailmarketresearchtelecast.com

Inexpensive into the smart home: systems from Pearl, Hornbach and Aqara in comparison

Inexpensive into the smart home: systems from Pearl, Hornbach and Aqara in comparison. Deciding to get started with the Smart Home is easier if the components are inexpensive and expandable. With the own brands of Pearl, the networking platform “Smart Home by Hornbach” and the range from the Chinese manufacturer Aqara, we are presenting three interesting entry-level packages.
SoftwareNeowin

How an ad from Microsoft broke the Windows 11 Start menu and Taskbar

Microsoft started pushing promotional notifications on the latest builds of Windows 11 which is currently still in Beta, perhaps showing off how you can never really escape advertising. The promo was about Microsoft flaunting Windows 11's integration with Teams. However, the ad left the Start menu and Taskbar totally unresponsive by crashing the Windows desktop shell.
Technologytvinsider.com

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Smart Home Garage Openers

The Chamberlain B4603T garage door opener comes as a powerful, connected version of the equipment that is focused on providing impressive ease of use and enhanced control. The unit maintains a stylish design that replaces conventional alternatives on the market and is integrated with a smooth, quiet motor that comes in a 3/4 HP. The system is outfitted with both Bluetooth and WiFi modules to help it function effortlessly in accordance with existing smart home equipment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy