Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

PSA: Unsupported Windows 11 installs may not get Windows Updates, says Microsoft

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft published a long blog post yesterday to clarify its minimum system requirements for Windows 11, but it appears the company once again failed to properly explain the situation for Windows 10 users. First of all, the company’s blog post didn’t explicitly mention that users with unsupported PCs will still be able to manually install Windows 11 by using ISOs, as reported by The Verge and a couple of other sites yesterday.

www.onmsft.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Updates#Psa#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

These Xiaomi and Redmi laptops will get Windows 11 update

Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone OEMs known for selling laptops. All the notebooks sold by the company run Microsoft Windows 10. As the Redmond-based software giant is now set to release Windows 11 this holiday season, Xiaomi has officially revealed the list of eligible Mi Notebooks and RedmiBooks that will be updated to the latest version of Windows.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft moves Windows 11 testers in the Dev channel to prerelease builds

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22449 to the Dev channel. That means that those Insiders are no longer getting cumulative updates for the RTM build of Windows 11. It also means that once you install this build, you’ll have to do a clean installation of Windows if you want to roll back.
SoftwareFlorida Star

Microsoft Threatens To Withhold Windows 11 Updates For Users With Old Processing Units

WASHINGTON — American tech giant Microsoft has threatened to withhold Windows 11 updates and potentially even the security updates for users with an old CPU (central-processing unit). Earlier, Microsoft said it would not block users from installing Windows 11 on a PC with an older CPU. However, the company has told the outlet that unsupported PCs would not receive Windows Updates and driver […]
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 10 KB5005932 fixes devices that can't install new updates

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 KB5005932 setup update to fix '"PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING" errors when attempting to install the latest cumulative updates. After installing the May 25, 2021 (KB5003214) and June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) cumulative updates, some Windows 10 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 users have been unable to install the latest cumulative updates (LCU) released as a preview or on Patch Tuesday.
Technologyonmsft.com

Surface Go 2 successor may have been spotted on Geekbench

Microsoft may be getting ready to release a successor to the Surface Go 2, the company’s most affordable Surface tablet released back in May 2020. Roland Quandt from the German blog Winfuture.de spotted a Geekbench benchmark for a mysterious device that could well be Microsoft's Surface Go 3. Even though...
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft clarifies Windows 11 system requirements, updates Health Check app

A bunch of Windows 11 information dropped this afternoon, providing more detail and clarity about the various requirements for Microsoft’s newest operating system along with ways to get around them. First, Microsoft announced that the promised PC Health Check app update is now available to Windows Insiders for testing ahead...
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.168 and an update for the Microsoft Store

Although Microsoft is expected to release Windows 11 this October, there’s still plenty of work to be done on the new operating system between then and now. Today the software giant releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168 to everyone in the Dev and Beta Channels, but with the warning that Dev Channel builds are set to become less stable in the future and Insiders who aren’t prepared to take that risk should consider switching to the Beta Channel.
Technologyonmsft.com

Big Windows pundit news: Brad Sams moves on to Stardock

Brad Sams, a noted Windows Watcher and Executive Editor of the BWW Media Group, the company behind Petri.com and Thurrott.com, announced today on Twitter that tomorrow is his last day. In the Twitter thread, Sams revealed he's taking a position with Stardock. Brad says he will continue with occasional posts...
Softwareonmsft.com

Outlook on the web will soon help users write better emails

Microsoft is working on an intelligent tone detector feature for Outlook on the web that will help users communicate effectively over emails. The company has announced through the Microsoft 365 Admin center that the feature will begin rolling out to business users in September. Once the feature rolls out, the...
Computersonmsft.com

Can you run Windows 11 on unsupported PCs? Everything explained

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest and greatest operating system, but you might be part of the group that's unable to run it. As you already know, Microsoft is doubling down on security, reliability, and compatibility, and is standing firm by its Windows 11 system requirements. Don't have a TPM 2.0...
Technologyonmsft.com

Microsoft announces Surface event for September 22 - Duo 2, Go 3?

Microsoft has just announced a new Surface event on Wednesday, September 22nd at 11 AM ET. The software giant revealed yesterday that Windows 11 would be available on new and existing devices starting October 5, and this event should be a good opportunity for the company to reveal new Surface devices powered by Windows 11.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows Update now tells you if Windows 11 can be installed on your PC

Windows 11 is coming later this year, and Microsoft has confirmed that only eligible devices would get the new operating system via Windows Update. If your desktop is not compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft says you can test drive the new operating system using Media Creation Tool, but this process is not recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy