PSA: Unsupported Windows 11 installs may not get Windows Updates, says Microsoft
Microsoft published a long blog post yesterday to clarify its minimum system requirements for Windows 11, but it appears the company once again failed to properly explain the situation for Windows 10 users. First of all, the company’s blog post didn’t explicitly mention that users with unsupported PCs will still be able to manually install Windows 11 by using ISOs, as reported by The Verge and a couple of other sites yesterday.www.onmsft.com
