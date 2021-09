G2 Esports faced Fnatic in the 2021 LEC Playoffs to try to lock a ticket at Worlds 2021. It’s all silver scraps at the LEC 2021 Summer Playoffs as no team’s backing down without a fight. Underdogs are rising at the top while Kings are trying to protect their legacy. Just as we thought it couldn’t get any better, a tale as old as time emerges as G2 Esports will face their long-time arch-nemesis Fnatic. Both the teams have endured a lot this year with roster changes, dip in performances, but now it is time to leave everything behind and go all-in to leave a legacy for new generations to come.