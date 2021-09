I haven’t had much luck with earbuds over the years. As someone who wears them religiously when working out, going for a hike, or just mowing the lawn, they never seem to last long. Mainly because I sweat profusely, to the point where even the best “sports” and “water-resistant” earbuds eventually get moisture in them and die. As a result, I never want to spend a great deal of money on a pair, unless I know they’ll last. Are Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds the answer? Likely not, but when it comes to gaming and listening to tunes when you aren’t dripping wet, the Hammerhead delivers a fantastic audio experience.