Cleveland Indians option RHP James Karinchak to Class AAA; activate 1B Bobby Bradley

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians have optioned RHP James Karinchak to Class AAA Columbus and activated first baseman Bobby Bradley from the injured list. Karinchak (7-4, 4.14) was untouchable as the start of the season, but has struggled big-time since the All-Star break. He allowed a game-winning three-run homer against Boston on Friday night in the eighth inning. In his last 12 appearances, he’s 0-2 with two blown saves and an ERA of 11.00 (11 earned runs in nine innings). In those games he’s struck out seven and walked seven.

