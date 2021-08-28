Cleveland Indians option RHP James Karinchak to Class AAA; activate 1B Bobby Bradley

The Indians have sent James Karinchak to Triple-A Columbus. The Indians have sent down James Karinchak after the reliever fell apart after the mid-season. The Tribe, who are currently just under .500 for the season, once had a fantastic bullpen that saved their season for the most part. After all of the top pitchers in the rotation went down, however, the bullpen ended up doing even more work. That may have been an issue for Karinchak, who was thought to be the best, or among the best pitchers in the bullpen.