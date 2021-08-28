George R. R. Martin's Latest Distraction is a Short Film Starring and Directed by Vincent D'Onofrio
The prolific writer and author of the widely popular series A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin has turned his attention to the screen and taken on the role of producer in the upcoming short film Night of The Cooters. Martin will be working alongside Vincent D’Onofrio who is set to direct the short and star in the role of Sheriff Lindley, one of the central characters in the short narrative.collider.com
