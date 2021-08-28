Cancel
NBA

What the Bulls Got in Derrick Jones Jr.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls finally moved on from Lauri Markkanen. The former No. 7-overall pick in the 2017 draft was sent to Cleveland via sign-and-trade as part of a three-team deal. The front office was able to replenish the draft capital they sent out in the DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball deals earlier this summer, but they were also able to add a player we could see become an important part of the team’s rotation this season.

